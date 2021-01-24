From this Buffalo Bills fan to the team: We needed this. Thank you.

One of the early memories of my Buffalo Bills fandom was in January 1992. I was 5 years old. The Bills were in the midst of another playoff run. I was in the hospital.
I was really sick. I had a bad case of pneumonia which scared my parents enough to take me to the emergency room. I remember having a bad fever and not feeling well. I later learned I almost died.
To motivate me in my recovery, my mom said I had to get better so I could be home for the Super Bowl — the Bills' second of four trips to the Big Game. Fortunately, thanks to the work of doctors and nurses, my condition improved and I was able to watch the Super Bowl at home.
As a young Bills fan, I probably took their winning ways for granted. On Fridays before Bills games we had parties and pep rallies, especially during the Super Bowl years. Even after their Super Bowl run ended, they remained a competitive team. There were playoff appearances. Doug Flutie sparked some excitement for a time.
And then the 21st century arrived. That kicked off 17 years of heartache. A team that was once the kings of the AFC were now a laughingstock. Players didn't want to come here. The fans were still passionate, but there was a lot more criticism than celebration.
Under the leadership of Terry and Kim Pegula, Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott, the Bills are a contender again. The two playoff appearances in 2017 and 2019 set the stage for a memorable 2020 season.
For the first time in a long time, I didn't sit down to watch a Bills game and fear that they would lose. I was eager to see how they would compete against the NFL's best. I didn't feel any anxiety as they cruised to a 13-3 record. I expected them to make the playoffs and that's when, I thought, the real stress would begin. When the infamous "Hail Murray" happened, I shrugged my shoulders, said "[poop] happens" and brushed it off.
So did the Bills.
The whole season was memorable, but especially the last 10 weeks. The Bills played their best football during this stretch. They finished within one win of the team's first Super Bowl appearance since I was 7 years old.
I opened this column with the story about my hospitalization and what the Bills did for me during that time because that's what the team did for so many of us during the pandemic. We needed those three hours each week to take our minds off what's happening in the world. This team brought us so much joy at a time of great sorrow.
For several years, I wrote a weekly report card during the Bills' regular season and playoff runs. I ended that this year for a couple of reasons. One is that our parent company bought The Buffalo News, so we have a lot of Bills content to use if we wish. The other is that I needed the 3-hour break each week.
Over the last 10 months, many of my days have been spent writing about COVID-19. I've written about rising case numbers, outbreaks, virus-related deaths and the pandemic's impact on the economy. This pandemic knows no bounds. I've written stories during my usual weekday shifts. But many weekends have been spent authoring dozens more stories about the health crisis.
When it was Sunday or whatever day the Bills played, I told myself that I would carve out time to watch the game. No work would be done, which meant that I wouldn't be doing the report card and taking detailed notes during the game. For this season, I just wanted to be a fan.
This team gives us hope for the future. Josh Allen had a great season. Stefon Diggs established himself as one of the NFL's best receivers and proved that the Bills won that trade. The defensive stars, including Tre'Davious White, Jordan Poyer, Jerry Hughes and Micah Hyde, shined again. There is good reason to be excited about the 2021 season, even if it's a little over seven months away.
What's just as important is what this team gave us this season. They allowed us to take a break. They gave us an outlet. For a few hours each week, they provided a distraction from what was happening in the world around us. They won. They entertained. They contended for a spot in the Super Bowl. What a run.
Thank you to the Bills for giving us three hours of normalcy. We needed it. I needed it.
Let's win it all next season.
