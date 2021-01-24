From this Buffalo Bills fan to the team: We needed this. Thank you.

For the first time in a long time, I didn't sit down to watch a Bills game and fear that they would lose. I was eager to see how they would compete against the NFL's best. I didn't feel any anxiety as they cruised to a 13-3 record. I expected them to make the playoffs and that's when, I thought, the real stress would begin. When the infamous "Hail Murray" happened, I shrugged my shoulders, said "[poop] happens" and brushed it off.

So did the Bills.

The whole season was memorable, but especially the last 10 weeks. The Bills played their best football during this stretch. They finished within one win of the team's first Super Bowl appearance since I was 7 years old.

I opened this column with the story about my hospitalization and what the Bills did for me during that time because that's what the team did for so many of us during the pandemic. We needed those three hours each week to take our minds off what's happening in the world. This team brought us so much joy at a time of great sorrow.

For several years, I wrote a weekly report card during the Bills' regular season and playoff runs. I ended that this year for a couple of reasons. One is that our parent company bought The Buffalo News, so we have a lot of Bills content to use if we wish. The other is that I needed the 3-hour break each week.