Genoa's Ward to be part of rescheduled NE Dirt Modified Hall of Fame induction ceremony

The annual Northeast Dirt Modified Museum and Hall of Fame induction ceremonies are back on the schedule for 2021 after being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The event, which honors the best in dirt modified racing, is scheduled for July 22 at the museum, located at Weedsport Speedway. Tentative plans call for pre- and post-program festivities, sponsored by the speedway, with formal ceremonies at 7 p.m. The Hall of Fame program is free and open to the public.

"We will continue to monitor safety and health protocols and may have to adjust the program accordingly, to ensure the well-being of all attendees," said Hall of Fame Committee Chair Buffy Swanson in a press release. "But whether the ceremonies are held inside or outside the museum, or other concessions need to be made, we are confident that a July 22 ceremony will be doable."

In addition to the held-over Class of 2020, the committee voted to induct one more driver for 2021.

Second-generation racer Pat Ward, of Genoa, long a stalwart on the Central New York scene, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.