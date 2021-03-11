Genoa's Ward to be part of rescheduled NE Dirt Modified Hall of Fame induction ceremony

The annual Northeast Dirt Modified Museum and Hall of Fame induction ceremonies are back on the schedule for 2021 after being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
The event, which honors the best in dirt modified racing, is scheduled for July 22 at the museum, located at Weedsport Speedway. Tentative plans call for pre- and post-program festivities, sponsored by the speedway, with formal ceremonies at 7 p.m. The Hall of Fame program is free and open to the public.
"We will continue to monitor safety and health protocols and may have to adjust the program accordingly, to ensure the well-being of all attendees," said Hall of Fame Committee Chair Buffy Swanson in a press release. "But whether the ceremonies are held inside or outside the museum, or other concessions need to be made, we are confident that a July 22 ceremony will be doable."
In addition to the held-over Class of 2020, the committee voted to induct one more driver for 2021.
Second-generation racer Pat Ward, of Genoa, long a stalwart on the Central New York scene, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Ward has recorded wins in five decades, from his first victory in his own car at Fonda Speedway in 1987 to his most recent win at Land of Legends on June 6, 2020, driving for John Wight’s Gypsum Express team. Strung between those stanchions are 143 more victories, earned at 17 tracks in New York, Pennsylvania and Florida. Career highlights for "The Genoa Giant" include a Labor Day win at the New York State Fairgrounds mile in 1998, the 2012 Outlaw 200 at Fulton, a pair of Florida tour titles, and championships at Can-Am, Utica-Rome and Fulton speedways. Ward is also the 2004 Mr. DIRT 358 series titleholder and is a three-time ROC Dirt Modified series champion.
As announced last year, the existing Class of 2020 will be inducted and honored on the new date. These distinguished racing trailblazers include:
• DIRTcar’s all-time winningest Modified driver Brett Hearn, whose unmatchable body of work includes 919 career victories, earned at 48 tracks in 11 states and two Canadian provinces, and 97 track and series championships.
• Consummate Delaware standard-bearer Harold Bunting, the first driver ever to be inducted from The First State, who laid claim to 234 wins and 13 titles before retiring at the top of his game in 1986 at age 45.
• Pioneer Southern Tier champ Joe Donahue, a polarizing figure on the scene throughout the 1950s and '60s, thrilling fans with his hell-bent-for-leather driving style and undisguised intimidation of fellow racers.
• Car owner Tico Conley, forever attached to Hall of Fame driver Alan Johnson’s legacy, who hit for 169 feature wins at 24 different tracks in five states and two Canadian provinces with Alan, including two SDW victories at Syracuse.
• Mechanic Billy Taylor, whose meticulously-prepared cars were driven by a Who’s Who of star talent, including Doug Hoffman, who won 19 big events for Taylor, including the 1996 Super DIRT Week classic.
• The Pennsy-based promoting team of Bob and Donna Miller will receive the prestigious Leonard J. Sammons Jr. Award for Outstanding Contributions to Auto Racing, for their long-running and popular Thunder on the Hill Series at Grandview Speedway.
• DIRT TV cameraman and producer Tery Rumsey will be honored with the Andrew S. Fusco Award for Media Excellence, for his efforts in bringing weekly DIRT television programming to millions of households during a 20-year run.
• Outstanding Woman in Racing April May Preston-Elms, co-owner of Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford, VT, has brought a new vision and renewed energy to the quarter-mile dirt track that’s been in her husband Butch’s family since 1967.
Since 1992, the Northeast Dirt Modified Hall of Fame has inducted 101 championship drivers and honored 136 accomplished award winners from throughout the region.