'Get creative': Cayuga County fitness centers adjusting to closures

Like many fitness centers, Swagler says his will adapt to the circumstances.

"I like to think our gym isn't closing," Swagler said. "We're just changing what it looks like."

The plan is to offer online workouts and to host off-site workouts in public areas — limiting attendance to 9-10 people. Online workouts started posting Tuesday on the gym's YouTube channel. There are also plans to start a running group a few times a week, as well as various fitness challenges.

Members are communicating through an app called "Beyond the White Board."

On Tuesday, Swagler also invited members to stop by and borrow gym equipment to take home while the facility is unavailable.

"That's not something I think most places would offer," Swagler said. "We're trying to accommodate as much as possible to keep our business going, so we don't just close up and say, 'Nope, you're out of luck.' We want to keep our business moving in the right direction. It might just look a little different than it did a week ago."

The Auburn YMCA is also utilizing social media to connect with members. Nucerino and his staff have been in contact with other YMCAs around the country and in New York state, developing plans on how to approach the coming weeks or months.