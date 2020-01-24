Giants' Eli Manning retires after 16 seasons, 2 Super Bowls

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Eli Manning retired from the NFL after 16 seasons just the way he wanted, as a hard-working, career-long New York Giant who did it his way in leading the franchise to two Super Bowls.

Saying he had no regrets, the 39-year-old Manning officially ended his career on Friday at a packed news conference surrounded by his family, friends and former teammates and coaches and two Lombardi trophies.

Manning said he had no immediate plans, although he admitted he would miss the time with teammates, the preparation and the beers in the back of the bus after wins. He plans to spend some time reliving the positives memories, enjoying himself and being an assistant coach on his daughter's third-grade basketball team. A job with the Giants is a possibility, he said.

"From the very first moment I did it my way," said the low-key Manning, who comes from a well-known football family. "I could not be someone other than who I am. Undoubtedly, I would have made the fans, the media, even the front office more comfortable being a rah-rah guy.

"But that's not me," Manning said. "Ultimately I choose to believe that my teammates and the fans learned to appreciate that. What they got was pure unadulterated Eli."