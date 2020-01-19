Gibbs captures Masters women's title with comeback over three-time champ Casler

SKANEATELES — Jackie Gibbs’ championship moment finally arrived Sunday.
Bowling against friend and league teammate Sara Casler, Gibbs overcame a 26-pin deficit to win the 45th annual The Citizen Masters Women’s Bowling Tournament at Cedar House Lanes.
After finishing fifth a year ago, Gibbs took home the title with a 720-682 victory over three-time champ Casler. Gibbs finished the tournament undefeated at 5-0 and her 720 series was the top series in match play.
“I’m overwhelmed,” said Gibbs about her first championship of any kind in bowling. “I had hoped this would be possible; I’ve never made it this far. I never thought I’d stay undefeated for the whole tournament.”
Casler got off to a hot start with a 252 first game but cooled off in games two and three as she struggled to carry corner pins. Gibbs closed with 246 and 248 to erase the early deficit.
“I just couldn’t get the carry. Either you do or you don’t knock out those 7’s and 10’s and that makes a big difference,” Casler said. “I’m happy I came this far. Of course, you want to win so I’m disappointed. But I’m happy for her; she’s never gotten this far.”
While Gibbs was making her first championship appearance, it was Casler’s sixth trip to the final. Casler won in 2011, 2012 and 2015 and placed second in 2009 and 2014.
Despite Casler’s impressive Masters resume, there was no intimidation factor for Gibbs because the pair bowl on the same team Thursday nights at Falcon Lanes in Auburn.
Gibbs’ strategy was to stay focused on her game.
“Any one is beatable,” Gibbs said. “So regardless of if I was up or down, I just needed to bowl my game and not get flustered.”
Gibbs, who averaged 202.9 for the tournament in her five matches, got to the championship with a 638-554 win over two-handed bowler Bridgett Mattes.
Casler had a longer road to the championship. After an opening round loss to Chelsea Clark, Casler won six straight matches, including two on Sunday, before her loss to Gibbs. Casler (6-2) led all players with a 210-match play average.
“It was a long weekend and long tournament,” Casler said after her three-weekend marathon. “Once you get into the losers bracket it’s tough to come back. It’s a lot of games.”
In preparation for Sunday’s matches, Gibbs didn’t allow herself to think too far ahead.
“I was trying not to overthink it because I didn’t want the psyche myself out,” Gibbs said. “I didn’t want to come in and bowl horrible. I just wanted to have a clear, open mind and stay focused.”
Despite losing two straight matches, Mattes can take pride in finishing third in her Masters debut. In her first-career tournament, the 20-year-old rolled a career-high 601 series and finished with a 192 average, 35 pins over her book average.
Sharon Mills, the 1993 champion, placed fourth.