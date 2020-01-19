Gibbs captures Masters women's title with comeback over three-time champ Casler

SKANEATELES — Jackie Gibbs’ championship moment finally arrived Sunday.

Bowling against friend and league teammate Sara Casler, Gibbs overcame a 26-pin deficit to win the 45th annual The Citizen Masters Women’s Bowling Tournament at Cedar House Lanes.

After finishing fifth a year ago, Gibbs took home the title with a 720-682 victory over three-time champ Casler. Gibbs finished the tournament undefeated at 5-0 and her 720 series was the top series in match play.

“I’m overwhelmed,” said Gibbs about her first championship of any kind in bowling. “I had hoped this would be possible; I’ve never made it this far. I never thought I’d stay undefeated for the whole tournament.”

Casler got off to a hot start with a 252 first game but cooled off in games two and three as she struggled to carry corner pins. Gibbs closed with 246 and 248 to erase the early deficit.

“I just couldn’t get the carry. Either you do or you don’t knock out those 7’s and 10’s and that makes a big difference,” Casler said. “I’m happy I came this far. Of course, you want to win so I’m disappointed. But I’m happy for her; she’s never gotten this far.”