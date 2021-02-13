Girard leads balanced Syracuse past Boston College 75-67

SYRACUSE — Joe Girard scored 16 points, leading five into double figures, as Syracuse defeated Boston College 75-67 on Saturday.
Girard scored seven of Syracuse's first 16 points as the Orange (12-6, 6-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) built an early 10-point lead. Syracuse was never able to break away from feisty BC but never trailed after the early minutes.
"Joe saved us in the first half. He was tremendous," Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said. "He kept us in the game. We would've been behind eight or 10 points at halftime if it wasn't for Joe."
Syracuse has won six in a row against the Eagles, and eight of the last nine.
Alan Griffin scored 14 with eight rebounds, Marek Dolezaj and Buddy Boeheim scored 13 points apiece. Quincy Guerier added 12 points, nine rebounds, four blocked shots and three steals. The Orange improved to 10-1 in the Carrier Dome this season.
Rich Kelly scored 14 points with four 3-pointers to lead Boston College (3-13, 1-9), which has lost four in a row. CJ Felder fouled out with nine points and 12 rebounds. He has 26 rebounds in the last two games.
Steffon Mitchell scored 12 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Jay Heath scored 12 and DeMarr Langford 10.
The Eagles put up 31 shots from behind the arc, making nine. Syracuse was 5 of 11 from distance with all the makes in the first half. Syracuse outscored BC 38-20 in the paint
The Orange have forced 15 turnovers or more in seven of their last eight games — including 15 takeaways against Boston College.
Boeheim addressed the potential for the Carrier Dome to host spectators this season. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced during the week that stadiums and indoor arenas can host fans up to 10% capacity starting Feb. 23. Syracuse released a statement following the announcement, stating the university was looking forward to welcoming fans back safely, but no date for spectators was announced.
"We have 30,000 seats. I don't think there was ever a time this year we shouldn't have had 10 or 20% of our building full," Boeheim said. "That I don't understand. You can space people out at least 10 feet so they can come in the building.
"Two-thousand fans is not going to make a difference, but it'd be nice for two-, three- or four-thousand fans to be able to see a game."
The Orange, winners of five of their last seven games, travel to Louisville on Wednesday. Only four games remain after that for Syracuse, including a Feb. 22 meeting with Duke.
"We have a lot of things that have to go right for us to win," Boeheim said. "These guys have tried all year. They're trying to learn. They're playing a lot better."