Girard leads balanced Syracuse past Boston College 75-67

The Orange have forced 15 turnovers or more in seven of their last eight games — including 15 takeaways against Boston College.

Boeheim addressed the potential for the Carrier Dome to host spectators this season. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced during the week that stadiums and indoor arenas can host fans up to 10% capacity starting Feb. 23. Syracuse released a statement following the announcement, stating the university was looking forward to welcoming fans back safely, but no date for spectators was announced.

"We have 30,000 seats. I don't think there was ever a time this year we shouldn't have had 10 or 20% of our building full," Boeheim said. "That I don't understand. You can space people out at least 10 feet so they can come in the building.

"Two-thousand fans is not going to make a difference, but it'd be nice for two-, three- or four-thousand fans to be able to see a game."

The Orange, winners of five of their last seven games, travel to Louisville on Wednesday. Only four games remain after that for Syracuse, including a Feb. 22 meeting with Duke.

"We have a lot of things that have to go right for us to win," Boeheim said. "These guys have tried all year. They're trying to learn. They're playing a lot better."

