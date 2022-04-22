Girls Basketball All-Stars: Leah Middleton provides juice to Auburn's historic season

Auburn head coach Al Giannone didn't mince words.

When asked how Leah Middleton became one of Section III's greatest scoring threats, Giannone laid out why the Maroons' small forward is a coach's dream.

He pointed out her unrelenting work ethic and drive. Her quality personality.

"Bottom line, it's her commitment to getting better," Giannone said.

Middleton was the central cog on one of central New York's winningest programs in 2021-22, propelling Auburn to an 18-2 regular season record, the Salt City Athletic Conference title and the No. 1 seed in the Section III Class A tournament.

Auburn's season included a 17-game winning streak, as the team went over two months without defeat.

"I had no idea what to expect this season ... but I had a lot of confidence in our team," Middleton said. "As the season went on our team grew more and more confident in each other and our game. Halfway through the season it was like, OK we can go somewhere."

Middleton's first experience with competitive basketball came in second grade as a member of a boys CCYO team — a familiar space thanks to her three older brothers, whom she credits for her toughness and competitiveness.

She called the Middleton 2-on-2 games "the most intense thing you've ever seen.

"I feel bad for the neighbors for having to hear all that," she said.

Freshman year eventually arrived, as did the realization that more dedication to her game was necessary.

COVID-19 lockdowns in early 2020 threatened to stifle that growth, but the Middletons were not deterred. Middleton's mother, Lisa, sent a direct message on social media to former Syracuse University basketball star Eric Devendorf to gauge his interest in training with Leah.

The shot in the dark paid off. Devendorf agreed to meet and the pair have worked together ever since, dialing in on each nuance from shooting off the dribble to left-handed ball control to combination moves.

"I was his first 'client' that he started training with. It's been amazing," Middleton said. "It's so funny because when he came to my house, I didn't even know what to say. I was nervous at first. As it went on we got closer and more comfortable, and now it's just an every-week thing. He's definitely helped shape my game."

Concerning the 2022 season, Giannone hesitated to pinpoint a single play or memory that exemplifies Middleton. Eventually he referenced her steal and score in overtime against Jamesville-DeWitt, a victory that secured Auburn's SCAC title. In the extra session, Middleton scored four of the Maroons' six points to cap off a ho-hum 26-point night.

He joked that performances like that are in stark contrast to previous seasons when "we had to beg her to shoot," a signal of Middleton's unselfish nature.

"She's just a great, quality kid. You're not gonna meet a better kid," Giannone said. "She's great to her teammates, great to the coaching staff, great to the officials. You never see or hear her complain."

Two weeks after the Maroons and Red Rams battled for the SCAC's top spot, the teams were back at it in the Section III semifinals.

This round, however, went to J-D. The Red Rams knocked down 11 3-pointers and held Auburn's typically-potent offense to only 37 points.

A bitter pill to swallow at the end of an unprecedented season for Auburn girls basketball. But Middleton appreciated the experience all the same, and plans to use it as motivation for next season.

"Hopefully we can come back next year better and stronger, and if we have that opportunity in that same spot we can nail it down," Middleton said. "It's fortunate for us (to bring back almost everybody). We've been friends and teammates for years. It makes it so fun, and during the offseason we'll put in the work and be ready to go."

