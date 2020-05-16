Girls Basketball All-Stars: Weedsport's Suzie Nemec steps into leadership role

Despite the scoring acumen, Vargason credits Nemec for knowing when to share the ball and not forcing shots. Most importantly, she's keen on playing lockdown defense.

"If she has the shot, she takes the shot. I don't know if she every worries about points," Vargason said. "One thing that she really worries more about is she wants to play really good defense. She's always like, 'Am I gonna guard their guard?' She likes the challenge there and prides herself way more on defense than offense, and I think the defense generates her offense."

Nemec grew up in an athletic household. She's the youngest of six siblings, all of whom played multiple sports in high school. There's eldest sister Emily, brother Stephen, sister Libby, and twins Alex and Zach.

Typical for athletes, the Nemecs often found themselves competing against each other on the court or in the field, and the youngest Nemec credits the others for her current success.

"They definitely pushed me every single day," Nemec said. "Whenever we went to the park, they would never treat me like I'm little. They would always try to block me. Stephen, he's like 6-3, he'd just block me every single time. That's kinda how I learned to shoot toward the basket."