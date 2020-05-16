Girls Basketball All-Stars: Weedsport's Suzie Nemec steps into leadership role

Entering this season, Suzie Nemec knew there was a leadership void to fill.
Weedsport girls basketball was facing heavy turnover. The 2018-19 team was heavy on seniors, and seniors made up the entire starting unit.
Only a sophomore, Nemec was an important contributor to that team, often the first player off the bench. She provided energy and defense.
As an incoming junior, it was her time to shine. And shine she did.
Nemec, The Citizen's Girls Basketball Player of the Year, led all Section III in scoring and was among the leaders in a handful of other statistical categories. Her performance helped push Weedsport to its first section championship game in several years.
She attributes much of her growth to AAU, which she plays during the summer. Last August, she was also a member of the Central Region team that won gold at the BCANY Summer Hoops Festival in Johnson City. That team features many of the best female high school players in central New York.
Nemec was the defensive stopper on that team and says the experience was a confidence booster for high school season. She traces her improved scoring to AAU.
"In (AAU) you've gotta score," Nemec said. "I played with girls that are way older than me, so I knew if I was able to score then, I'm able to score during (high school) season."
In Weedsport's season opener on Nov. 29, Nemec ran into foul trouble and was held to 10 points in a loss to Palmyra-Macedon. Weedsport coach Chris Vargason says that game served as a learning experience for a player he says, "might be one of the best on-ball defenders I've ever been around, boy or girl."
"Early on in her younger years and even a little bit last year, she had a tendency to be a little more aggressive, and sometimes she'd foul when she didn't need to," Vargason said. "This year I think she just focused. Don't reach and just keep the girl in front, and I think she adjusted to that very well."
Nemec adjusted and the wins came flooding in. Weedsport reeled off 21 straight wins, capturing the county tournament and league title in the process. The Warriors, led by Nemec, often turned stingy defense into fast-break offense and easy points.
January was a special month. On Jan. 4, Nemec broke Weedsport's single-game scoring record with 43 points in a win over Little Falls. Less than a month later, on Jan. 30, she broke her own record with 50 points against Cato-Meridian. Those performances overshadow a 41-point performance Jan. 23 at Port Byron.
Nemec also reached 1,000 career points in Feb. 4, the first Weedsport player since 2010 graduate Kaitlin Hammersley to hit the milestone prior to senior year. The same game she reached 1,000 — which was a win over state-ranked Onondaga — Nemec wore No. 2 in favor of her typical No. 5 to honor the late Gianna Bryant, daughter of Kobe Bryant. Both perished in a helicopter accident earlier this year, and Gianna Bryant, like Nemec, was an AAU phenom.
Despite the scoring acumen, Vargason credits Nemec for knowing when to share the ball and not forcing shots. Most importantly, she's keen on playing lockdown defense.
"If she has the shot, she takes the shot. I don't know if she every worries about points," Vargason said. "One thing that she really worries more about is she wants to play really good defense. She's always like, 'Am I gonna guard their guard?' She likes the challenge there and prides herself way more on defense than offense, and I think the defense generates her offense."
Nemec grew up in an athletic household. She's the youngest of six siblings, all of whom played multiple sports in high school. There's eldest sister Emily, brother Stephen, sister Libby, and twins Alex and Zach.
Typical for athletes, the Nemecs often found themselves competing against each other on the court or in the field, and the youngest Nemec credits the others for her current success.
"They definitely pushed me every single day," Nemec said. "Whenever we went to the park, they would never treat me like I'm little. They would always try to block me. Stephen, he's like 6-3, he'd just block me every single time. That's kinda how I learned to shoot toward the basket."
This summer, Nemec says she'll be driven by a magical season that ended with a thud. After losing to Palmyra-Macedon in the season opener, Weedsport reeled off 21 straight wins, including two in sectionals, before an ousting by Cooperstown in the Section III Class C final.
With almost every player returning next year from this year's team, Nemec is confident she and her teammates can break through.
"I will probably be at the court every day, if not twice a day," Nemec said. "I want to win. Everyone wants to win, but being a senior and knowing we're having the same team back, and we were that close, we can really do it this year."
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.
