Girls Indoor Track All-Stars: New to town, Skaneateles' Kyla Palmer settles right in

Where Kyla Palmer is from, there is no such thing as indoor track.

Palmer hails from Idaho, where the only track competition is outdoors. A new job for her father prompted a move to Skaneateles this school year, and the chance to compete in indoor track presented itself.

By season's end, Palmer proved to be one of her new state's top sprinters.

Running track wasn't unfamiliar to Palmer prior to the move. In her final school year in Idaho as a sophomore, she made the state's championship meet. Her history of competition dates back to middle school, though she admits track wasn't a serious interest until she reached high school.

In joining the Lakers' indoor team this winter, there were two major adjustments: new teammates and new distances.

Palmer's primary outdoor events in Idaho were the 100m and 200m dashes. Those aren't offered in indoor — instead, the closest options are the 55m dash and the 300m dash.

"I wasn't sure about my expectations," Palmer said. "The distances were new to me and I wasn't sure what the competition would be having never lived here before and being new to school. But I wanted to come in and do well.

"It took a couple meets. Probably around December I started getting used to it and started looking at times I could reach."

As an individual, Palmer stuck to three events: the 55m dash, the 300m dash and the 600m run. She had varying degrees of success in the 55m (first at the Utica College Invite on Dec. 29) and the 600m (first at the Arcaro Memorial on Jan. 8, first at the Mohawk Valley meet on Jan. 20).

Above the others, the 300m proved to be Palmer's sweet spot. From the Jensen Relays on Dec. 8 through the Section III State Quals on Feb. 16, Palmer competed in the 300m seven times and claimed first place on each try.

"I think overall it worked out pretty well," Palmer said. "I'm a 400 runner, so the 600 was a little far for me. I ran it throughout the season, but only a couple times. We thought I could do well, but probably had a better chance in the 300."

Palmer parlayed wins at the Section III championships and state qualifiers into a berth for the New York state championships in Staten Island. In the preliminary race for the 300m she set a school record (40.69 seconds) and qualified for the finals.

Despite a slower time in the finals by a split second (40.85), Palmer's standing improved as she bumped to fourth.

"I was happy to qualify just because New York is so much different than Idaho. It's so much bigger," Palmer said. "It felt a lot more challenging to go and compete in New York City. It was a big event and I was alone, so that made it a little scarier, but it went OK.

"I was so excited (to reach the finals). In the finals I didn't think I would place that high. I finished and watched the last heat and came in higher than I expected. It was an honor to be there and a great experience for me."

Palme transitioned right into outdoor track season and hopes to break her personal record in the 400m dash of 56.46 seconds, set at the 2021 Idaho state championships.

