Great absence: Great Race's 43rd year unlike any other

Debuting in 1978, the Myles Keogh Paddle Wheel and Run has been a staple on the summer calendar for competitive runners, bicyclists and canoeists for decades.

Known by most as the Great Race, the annual triathlon that begins at Emerson Park in Owasco has not been immune to obstacles in its 42-year history. In 1982, the race was suspended due to an incoming thunderstorm while canoeists were out on Owasco Lake finishing the third leg of the race. More recently in 2017, organizers were concerned about the safety of the lake when harmful algal blooms were an ongoing issue, though Year No. 40 went on as scheduled.

But Year No. 43 has been unlike any other, as organizers dealt with the sad reality that mass gatherings are not safe, and the 43rd Great Race could not take place as intended.

Nearly three months before the race day, the Great Race committee decided there would be no in-person event this year. It proved a difficult decision for organizers, many of whom helped develop the event in its early years or have been longtime participants. However, tradition could not take precedent over health and safety.