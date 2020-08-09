Great absence: Great Race's 43rd year unlike any other

Debuting in 1978, the Myles Keogh Paddle Wheel and Run has been a staple on the summer calendar for competitive runners, bicyclists and canoeists for decades.
Known by most as the Great Race, the annual triathlon that begins at Emerson Park in Owasco has not been immune to obstacles in its 42-year history. In 1982, the race was suspended due to an incoming thunderstorm while canoeists were out on Owasco Lake finishing the third leg of the race. More recently in 2017, organizers were concerned about the safety of the lake when harmful algal blooms were an ongoing issue, though Year No. 40 went on as scheduled.
But Year No. 43 has been unlike any other, as organizers dealt with the sad reality that mass gatherings are not safe, and the 43rd Great Race could not take place as intended.
Nearly three months before the race day, the Great Race committee decided there would be no in-person event this year. It proved a difficult decision for organizers, many of whom helped develop the event in its early years or have been longtime participants. However, tradition could not take precedent over health and safety.
"Ultimately we all knew (a cancellation) was going to happen, but it was really hard to pull the trigger," said committee member Heather Davidson. "The Great Race committee itself is a family, and the Great Racers are a family. A lot of people base their summer travel around being in the Finger Lakes for the Great Race. Knowing that, and knowing the amount of people that travel in, we just knew it wasn't going to be safe."
After the decision was made to cancel an in-person race, Davidson led a subcommittee to determine alternatives. Longtime committee member John Lawler said several people involved with other races came across a virtual option.
"We got online and looked at what other races have done ... and it was unanimous to go ahead with this," Lawler said.
The Great Race typically takes place the second Sunday of August. Participants can form three- or four-person teams to compete in the traditional course (10K run, 20 miles of bicycling, 4 miles in the canoe or kayak) or short course (5K run, 10 miles of bicycling, 2 miles in the canoe or kayak). The course has varied little over the race's history, with runners kicking things off at Emerson Park, and canoeists wrapping it up on the northern shore of Owasco Lake.
By going virtual, participants could still form teams and pick between running the traditional or short distance. But there was no requirement to use the Great Race's specific course, or to partake at the same time as other team members.
Organizers even offered a swimming option for the first time in place of canoeing or kayaking. Long-course swimmers needed to complete 2 miles, while short-coursers could do 1 mile.
The Great Race committee also partnered with the Food Bank of Central New York, with all proceeds from participation fees and T-shirt purchases being donated to the latter.
As of Friday, the Great Race had about 60 participating teams according to Davidson, while the committee was well short of the $10,000 donation goal.
"Unless we have a big push, we're not going to get there," Davidson said. "Unfortunately trying to keep it without any (marketing) costs, the word didn't spread as quickly as we had hoped. We were hoping social media would have a larger push.
"The 60 teams that have registered this year, the feedback and photos we've gotten of them doing their race together or apart have made it all worthwhile. As a committee, we feel really proud that we were able to provide that option and donate several thousand dollars to the food bank, which is going to go a long way to helping a lot of people."
While participants travel far and wide to come to the Great Race — the 2019 race had participants from several northeastern states, the Carolinas, and even California — to compete, many treat the weekend as a chance to reconvene with old friends. Once the cannon sounds off signaling the final canoeists have exited Owasco Lake, Deauville Island turns into a giant party.
Ed Wagner, who is the town supervisor in Owasco, has been a member of the race's winning team for two consecutive years. Wagner took up canoe racing from Great Race founding member Don Westee, and he's been a participant for "30, maybe 35 years."
Unable to secure a runner for his team and unasked by another group, Wagner is not participating in this year's virtual race, those he does intend to make a monetary donation to the food bank. While he appreciates the competition and earning bragging rights, he thinks the camaraderie will be missed most.
"For me it's all about family, it's all about friends. That's what the spirit of the Great Race is all about," Wagner said. "I respect the committee's decision to not have the race. Although I love the competition, it's not worth getting sick. The committee deserves a lot of respect for making that tough decision, that tough call, and especially doing it early on."
Lawler, who coaches track and field at Weedsport High School, has been on the committee for "about 20 years," and still remembers running in the race in the late 1970s and 1980s. He too will miss the reunion component.
"There's a lot of tradition, a lot of team camaraderie. We encourage the team aspect of it, that's always been a theme throughout the 43 years," Lawler said. "There's people that plan class reunions and other events around that weekend. It is a major blow as far as the social aspect."
Davidson's father, Brad, is one of the races founders, and she claims being at every Great Race, even as an unborn infant. A participant for 16 years and a committee member for the last five, Davidson will miss gathering with people she may only see once a year at the Great Race.
Concerning next year's race, Great Racers can already plan their return.
"All things are moving forward for an in-person race, Aug. 8, 2021," Davidson said.
