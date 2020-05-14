Great Race in Cayuga County canceled for 2020; organizers plan virtual event

Because of COVID-19, the 2020 Great Race has been canceled and will instead be replaced with a virtual version, the Great Race Committee announced Thursday.
"The Great Race has a rich history of competition, celebration and most of all community," the committee said in a statement. "In this time of uncertainty and change, we remain enthusiastic to safely carry on this important tradition without interruption; also out of respect and concern for our racers, volunteers, sponsors and first responders, we're working diligently to reimagine this year's race amidst the global pandemic of COVID-19. It is our responsibility to provide a safe and fun opportunity and supporting our community."
Committee member Jim Hanley said race organizers made their difficult decision after much careful thought about what the race means to the public.
"People and athletes are so hungry for competition, so hungry to go and do something, that if we offer the race and indeed are able to get the permits and go through with it, we'd probably have a better year," Hanley said in a phone interview. "All kinds of running races are canceled around us and postponed and our race can't be postponed. So it was never a discussion of 'Gee can we try this or that to have the race.' No, we wouldn't be responsible to the competitors, to the sponsors, to the volunteers, and so we made the conscious decision not to run the race as the public knows it now."
The Great Race is a team triathlon that has been held every year since 1978. It encompasses three parts, running, cycling and paddling (in a canoe or kayak). It starts at Emerson Park in Owasco and Fleming, goes through the city of Auburn and returns to finish on the shores of Owasco Lake at Emerson Park. Hanley said the only time he remembers the Great Race being interrupted was in 1982 when it was suspended because a thunderstorm came through during the paddling portion of the race.
Over the past 42 years it has become one of the biggest events of the summer in Cayuga County as thousands come to Emerson Park to compete, volunteer and watch the race. Many high school reunions and family gatherings are held on Great Race weekend.
Hanley said a virtual Great Race will be held that weekend but at this time he didn't have information on how that would work. He said a subcommittee would meet in the next couple of weeks to come up with ideas how the virtual Great Race would work.
"Details are going to be made clear as we put it together because this is all new to us as well," he said. "So we're almost reinventing the wheel for a year to put this together so it will work."
Hanley also stressed that the Great Race plans to be back in 2021.
"Our in-person event will resume on Aug. 8, 2021," he said.
