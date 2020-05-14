Great Race in Cayuga County canceled for 2020; organizers plan virtual event

"The Great Race has a rich history of competition, celebration and most of all community," the committee said in a statement. "In this time of uncertainty and change, we remain enthusiastic to safely carry on this important tradition without interruption; also out of respect and concern for our racers, volunteers, sponsors and first responders, we're working diligently to reimagine this year's race amidst the global pandemic of COVID-19. It is our responsibility to provide a safe and fun opportunity and supporting our community."

"People and athletes are so hungry for competition, so hungry to go and do something, that if we offer the race and indeed are able to get the permits and go through with it, we'd probably have a better year," Hanley said in a phone interview. "All kinds of running races are canceled around us and postponed and our race can't be postponed. So it was never a discussion of 'Gee can we try this or that to have the race.' No, we wouldn't be responsible to the competitors, to the sponsors, to the volunteers, and so we made the conscious decision not to run the race as the public knows it now."