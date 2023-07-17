The 45th Myles Keough Paddle, Wheel and Run, or Great Race, is inching closer.

The annual running, bicyling and paddling race race is set for Sunday, Aug. 13, beginning at Emerson Park.

The Great Race enters its second year of its new format. After many years of offering long and short versions of the race, the Great Race committee held a single race in 2022, with the following distances for each section: 4-mile run, 12.4-miles of cycling, and a 2.5-mile trek through Owasco Lake for the canoe and kayak portion.

There is also a solo option available for those who want to take on all three sections alone. Fourteen entries were listed as solo competitors last year.

In all, 221 teams competed in the 2022 race. The team featuring runner Richard Moore, cyclist Dave Heck, and canoeists Steve Bachorik and Joe Allison were the winners, competing the course in one hour, 19 minutes and 39 seconds.

That topped runners-up Alex Houge, Andy Melnychenko, Ed Wagner and John Potter (1:20:25), who were the two-time defending winners in 2018 and 2019.

Runners will begin at Emerson Park and head north up Route 38A, then take a left turn at Lake Road. Runners will then retreat south, pass Auburn High School and complete their portion back near Emerson Park, to give way to the cylists.

Cyclists will head south down Route 38A into the town of Owasco, then take a left onto North Road. After passing Everest Park. Cyclists will then take Swartout Road back to Route 38A, and finish up at Emerson Park.

Canoeists will enter Owasco Lake at the north end, complete one loop and then return to finish the race.

Those interested in entering the Great Race can register at great-race.com.

The cost to register is as follows:

- Four-person canoe teams: $185 through July 31, $215 after July 31.

- Three-person kayak teams: $175 through July 31, $205 after July 31.

- Tandem teams: $165 through July 31, $195 after July 31.

- Solo entries: $125 through July 31, $155 after July 31.

There is a discounted cost for teams which each member is under 21 years old.

Weedsport graduate receives Great Race scholarship

Recent Weedsport High School graduate Troy Brown is this year’s recipient of the Frank Ruggiero Memorial Scholarship, awarded to a college-bound Great Race athlete or volunteer.

The scholarship is awarded to the person who best exemplifies community service and teamwork, and is named after longtime Great Race committee member Frank Ruggiero, who died in 1999.

Brown's older brother, Jake, won the scholarship in 2020.

Brown was selected due to “his feeling of team over self, and desire and ability to help his team and his teammates reach their goals,” according to the Great Race committee.

During his time at Weedsport, Brown competed in varsity football, basketball and track and field. In the latter sport, Brown recently won the New York state championship in the boys high jump, leaping a height of 6 feet, 8 inches.

Away from the sporting realm, Brown currently volunteers for the Sennett Fire Department and the Auburn Alliance Church.

“One of his most admirable qualities is his ability to connect with others. He does his best work with other people when he is in a role of service,” wrote Weedsport basketball coach Jon Sgarlata in his letter of recommendation to the Great Race committee.

Brown plans to attend Onondaga Community College in the fall.