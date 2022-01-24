Great Race officials announce new parameters, division for 2022 event

The Citizen staff
After a two-year absence, changes are coming to the Great Race.
The event, officially known as the Myles Keough Paddle, Wheel and Run, will take place on Sunday, Aug. 14.
This year's race will resume in-person competition. Participants were afforded the option of competing virtually in 2020, while no event was held in 2021 due to COVID-19.
When competitors convene in August, they'll be greeted with different options than what was offered in 2019 the last time an in-person race was held.
There will no longer be a long and short course, as a single race will be offered.
Officials are also introducing a solo division, which a single person can attempt to complete the running, cycling and paddling portions.
The course will remain relatively unchanged, but will accommodate the change in race distance. The new course map will be available at
great-race.com in the coming weeks.
For each team, the runner will start with a 4-mile trek, will be followed by the cyclist who will ride for 20 kilometers (nearly 12 1/2 miles), and will conclude with a two-person canoe or one-person kayak venturing onto Owasco Lake for 2 1/2 miles.
The initial entry fees are as follows: $150 for four-person teams (canoe), $140 for three-person teams (kayak and paddleboard), $130 for tandem teams, and $100 for solo entries.
Fees increase for entrants after March 1, and again after July 31.
Children will also have the opportunity to partake in the Dave Schardt Memorial fun run for free.
The Great Race debuted in 1978 and continued without interruption — despite various weather or lake quality concerns over the years — until 2020, when organizers canceled the in-person event due to COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time.
Gallery: The 42nd Great Race
The Great Race 1.JPG
Runners break from the starting line during the 42nd Great Race in Owasco Aug. 11, 2019.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
The Great Race 2.JPG
The 42nd Great Race in Auburn.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
The Great Race 3.JPG
A kayaker looks out on Owasco Lake during the 42nd Great Race in 2019.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
The Great Race 4.JPG
The 42nd Great Race in Auburn.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
The Great Race 5.JPG
The 42nd Great Race in Auburn.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
The Great Race 6.JPG
Checking the race results during the 42nd Great Race in Owasco.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
The Great Race 7.JPG
The start of the 42nd Great Race in front of Emerson Park in Owasco.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
The Great Race 8.JPG
Kids fun run in during the 42nd Great Race in Auburn.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
The Great Race 9.JPG
Kids fun run in during the 42nd Great Race in Auburn.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
The Great Race 10.JPG
Leon Atkins was the first to finish the 5K run during the 42nd Great Race in Auburn.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
The Great Race 11.JPG
The 42nd Great Race in Auburn.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
The Great Race 12.JPG
Cyclists wait during the 42nd Great Race Sunday in Owasco.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
The Great Race 13.JPG
A weary runner catches his breath during the 42nd Great Race.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
The Great Race 14.JPG
Quintin Morabito cheers during the 42nd Great Race in Auburn.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
The Great Race 15.JPG
The 42nd Great Race in Auburn.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
The Great Race 16.JPG
Bicyclists wait to begin their leg of the 42nd Great Race in 2019 in Owasco.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
The Great Race 17.JPG
The 42nd Great Race in Auburn.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
The Great Race 18.JPG
Medical personael come to the aid of a weary runner during the 42nd Great Race in Auburn.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
The Great Race 19.JPG
The 42nd Great Race in Auburn.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
The Great Race 20.JPG
James Cuddy , right, celebrates with teammate Gary Mason after finishing the 42nd Great Race in Auburn.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
The Great Race 21.JPG
The 42nd Great Race in Auburn.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
The Great Race 22.JPG
Participants celebrate completing the 42nd Great Race on the shores of Owasco Lake in 2019.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
The Great Race 23.JPG
The 42nd Great Race in Auburn.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
The Great Race 24.JPG
Hugs and kisses after finishing the 42nd Great Race.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
The Great Race 25.JPG
Ed Wagner cools off with a splash of lake water to his face after finishing the 42nd Great Race in Auburn.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
The Great Race 26.JPG
Ed Wagner, right, congratulates teammate John Potter after finishing first in the long-course race during the 42nd Great Race in Owasco in 2019.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
