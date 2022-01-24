 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CAYUGA COUNTY

Great Race officials announce new parameters, division for 2022 event

The Great Race 22.JPG

Participants celebrate completing the 42nd Great Race on the shores of Owasco Lake in 2019. 

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

After a two-year absence, changes are coming to the Great Race. 

The event, officially known as the Myles Keough Paddle, Wheel and Run, will take place on Sunday, Aug. 14. 

This year's race will resume in-person competition. Participants were afforded the option of competing virtually in 2020, while no event was held in 2021 due to COVID-19. 

When competitors convene in August, they'll be greeted with different options than what was offered in 2019 the last time an in-person race was held. 

There will no longer be a long and short course, as a single race will be offered. 

Officials are also introducing a solo division, which a single person can attempt to complete the running, cycling and paddling portions. 

The course will remain relatively unchanged, but will accommodate the change in race distance. The new course map will be available at great-race.com in the coming weeks. 

For each team, the runner will start with a 4-mile trek, will be followed by the cyclist who will ride for 20 kilometers (nearly 12 1/2 miles), and will conclude with a two-person canoe or one-person kayak venturing onto Owasco Lake for 2 1/2 miles. 

The initial entry fees are as follows: $150 for four-person teams (canoe), $140 for three-person teams (kayak and paddleboard), $130 for tandem teams, and $100 for solo entries. 

Fees increase for entrants after March 1, and again after July 31. 

Children will also have the opportunity to partake in the Dave Schardt Memorial fun run for free. 

The Great Race debuted in 1978 and continued without interruption — despite various weather or lake quality concerns over the years — until 2020, when organizers canceled the in-person event due to COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time. 

