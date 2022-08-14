Great Race returns after two-year absence, '4 Horsemen of the Apocalypse' wins

OWASCO — Another Great Race is in the books, but this one comes with a little extra satisfaction.

The 44th Myles Keough Paddle Run and Wheel was held on Sunday for the 44th time, and the first time in person since 2019.

The 2020 race was conducted virtually, while no race was held in 2021.

The team of Richard Moore (runner), Dave Heck (cyclist), Steve Bachorik and Joe Allison (canoeists) — nicknamed "4 Horsemen of the Apocalypse" — was the Great Race winner, completing the course in one hour, 19 minutes and 39 seconds.

The foursome held the lead for almost the entirety of the race. Moore was the first runner to reach the exchange zone, finishing the 4-mile run with a 21:30 split.

Heck took over the cycling portion (12.4 miles) and was neck-and-neck with Andy Melnychenko of the eventual runner-up "Running for Jill" team for the middle section of the race.

He handed off the baton to Bachorik and Allison, who finished the 2 1/2-mile trip onto Owasco Lake several lengths in front of the runner-up.

"Running for Jill", featuring runner Alex Houge, cyclist Melnychenko, and canoeists Ed Wagner and John Potter, was gunning for its third straight Great Race win. Instead the team settled for second, completing the race less than a minute behind the winners.

This year's version of the Great Race offered a touch of a different flavor. For several years participants had the option of racing in the traditional course or a shot course, but organizers elected to return to the original format that included a single race.

Competitors were also provided the option of racing as a single member, or "Iron Man," which was a first. In the inaugural solo division, Chip O'Hara was the first to cross the finish line with a time of 1:32.13.

Moore was a second-time participant, after running and finishing seventh in the 10K run in 2019. The 23-year old Canisius student was filling in for a teacher of his who was unable to participate, and he made the most of it.

"I had a blast three years ago and really enjoyed it, and was really glad this was happening again," Moore said. "You never put together runners, bikers and canoers. It's just something that doesn't happen in triathlons.

"I hadn't met a single member of my team because they're scattered all around New York, but I'm very happy to be doing it."

Specific to the run, Moore noted the difference in 2022 versus his 10K in 2019. This year's four-plus miles were a simple NASCAR-esque loop that started on Lake Avenue and passed Auburn High School before returning to Route 38A.

"I had never ran a 10K at that point. It was my first," Moore said, referring to his first Great Race. "The fact that it was all one race makes it more competitive, I think. I'm also sure it's also easier to organize. This course also runs fast. The old 10K had some sharp hills and you ran through the (city of Auburn). I liked it, but I wouldn't mind either way if they went back to the old course."

Moore's teammates entered this year's Great Race with similar experience. This year was Heck's fourth year competing, while it was the second for Bachorik and Allison.

Bachorik and Allison were the canoeing anchors for the team that finished 17th overall in the last Great Race. Moore's team finished a few spots behind in 20th that year, while Heck's unit came in 29th. All were in the long course.

It was the first time this foursome had combined and it proved a winning formula. Glad to take home the top team's award, the foursome also appreciated being back at Emerson Park and Owasco Lake after a two-year absence.

"It was awesome to see everybody out again, after all the COVID stuff. This was great," Bachorik said.