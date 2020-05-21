Gridiron uncertainty: Cayuga County-area football coaches face summer training challenges

"At some point you're gonna have to block and tackle," Moskov said. "If we're gonna play football, unless there's a technological or scientific breakthrough, you can't change the nature of the game. We're not gonna go out and play 7-on-7 on a Friday night, and we're not gonna have 6-foot splits with our offensive line."

An atypical offseason has forced coaches to be creative. In Skaneateles, coach Joe Sindoni says his players and staff are videoconferencing multiple times a week to conduct workouts. This week Sindoni had an online session with his players offering instruction and advice on how to watch game film.

Like Moskov, Sindoni recognizes the difficulties of preparing without legitimate practices.

"The classroom stuff we can do. The technology is such that I can get in and whiteboard with kids and show films and have their attention," Sindoni said. "But the timing of throwing a slant route to one receiver versus throwing a slant route to another receiver, there's nothing we can do about that. That part of it I think is gonna suffer if we don't have summer or much of a preseason."

Sindoni, who is a member of the Section III Football Committee, says that to his knowledge there has been no plans to change the 2020 schedule or cancel the season.