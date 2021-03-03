Griffin, Boeheim lead Syracuse past Clemson 64-54

SYRACUSE — Alan Griffin hit three straight 3-pointers to score nine of his 22 points in just under three minutes on Wednesday, as Syracuse opened the second half on a furious 15-2 run to break away from Clemson for a 64-54 win.

The Orange (15-8, 9-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) hit their first six shots of the second half, including three from distance, while Clemson (15-6, 9-6) was 1 of 4 shooting. The teams had ended a cold-shooting first half with Syracuse ahead 25-22.

Syracuse also makes amends for its previous loss to the Tigers, a 78-61 defeat on Feb. 6.

"This team has fought hard all year. We started out the year, we had to fight to scrape out wins," Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said. "When Clemson did get the ball in, we were better in making them take a tough shot. I just think our defense was really good."

In less than four minutes, Syracuse made it a completely different game, doubling its field goal percentage from 25% in the first half to 50% in the second. The Orange only turned the ball over once in the second half, Griffin was on his way to his fifth double-double of the season with 10 rebounds to go with the 22 points, and Buddy Boeheim tossed in 17.