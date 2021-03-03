Griffin, Boeheim lead Syracuse past Clemson 64-54

SYRACUSE — Alan Griffin hit three straight 3-pointers to score nine of his 22 points in just under three minutes on Wednesday, as Syracuse opened the second half on a furious 15-2 run to break away from Clemson for a 64-54 win.
The Orange (15-8, 9-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) hit their first six shots of the second half, including three from distance, while Clemson (15-6, 9-6) was 1 of 4 shooting. The teams had ended a cold-shooting first half with Syracuse ahead 25-22.
Syracuse also makes amends for its previous loss to the Tigers, a 78-61 defeat on Feb. 6.
"This team has fought hard all year. We started out the year, we had to fight to scrape out wins," Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said. "When Clemson did get the ball in, we were better in making them take a tough shot. I just think our defense was really good."
In less than four minutes, Syracuse made it a completely different game, doubling its field goal percentage from 25% in the first half to 50% in the second. The Orange only turned the ball over once in the second half, Griffin was on his way to his fifth double-double of the season with 10 rebounds to go with the 22 points, and Buddy Boeheim tossed in 17.
"Alan Griffin decided the game for us," coach Boeheim said. "He shoots like that in practice. He's had a couple games like that ... so he's capable and tonight he made tough shots, nothing but net."
The game was a makeup, originally scheduled for Jan. 12. Griffin's double-double was his first since Jan. 23. Seven of his 10 rebounds were on the defensive end. Syracuse ended the regular season 13-1 at the empty Carrier Dome.
Al-Amir Dawes and Alex Hemenway scored 11 points each for Clemson, which saw a five-game win streak end. Each also made three 3-pointers. The Tigers finished the game shooting 39% (20 of 59). Nick Honor, who averages 9.1 points per game. was held scoreless for the first time since Clemson lost 54-50 to then-No. 25 Louisville on Jan. 27.
Syracuse awaits the ACC tournament, which begins March 9 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Boeheim looks forward to the extended break as the Orange hope to make one final push for a berth in the NCAA tournament.
"This is huge for us," Boeheim said. "Obviously Georgia Tech and North Carolina, those games were all-out physical battles. This one tonight, they're a real physical, tough team. We can use the break, there's absolutely no doubt."