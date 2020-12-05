Griffin, Girard III lead Syracuse men's basketball past Rider

Junior transfer Alan Griffin and sophomore guard Joe Girard III combined to score 44 points as Syracuse men's basketball strolled past Rider 87-52 on Saturday in Syracuse.
Griffin, who came to Syracuse after two seasons at Illinois, scored 23 points on 8-for-11 shooting. He added five assists and four rebounds.
Eighteen of Girard's 21 points came from three-point range. The Glens Falls native set a new career high for 3-point field goals with six. He also dished out five assists.
Syracuse is now 3-0.
The Orange took the court two days after a walk-on player — who has not been identified by Syracuse — tested positive for COVID-19. Four others, including starter Buddy Boeheim, missed Thursday's game against Niagara and Saturday's game against Rider because they were deemed close contacts after contact tracing.
Prior to the season, Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim also tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the Orange to limit practices on the eve of the season.
Syracuse was also without senior center Bourama Sidibe, who suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee in the season-opening win against Bryant.
The Orange didn't need their full compliment of players against the Broncos. Consecutive 3-pointers by Girard midway through the first half put Syracuse up by 21, and the Orange went into halftime with a 49-29 lead.
In the second half, Syracuse leaned on forward Quincy Guerrier, who recorded nine of his 11 points to out the game away. Guerrier also pulled down seven rebounds.
The Orange hit the road for the first time this season on Tuesday when Syracuse takes on 24th-ranked Rutgers. That game will be nationally televised on ESPN2, and coverage begins at 9:30 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!