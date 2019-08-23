There was a flip at the top of the standings during Day 2 of the SiteOne Bassmaster Elite event at Cayuga Lake Friday in Union Springs.
Jeff Gustafson, who entered Friday in second place, hauled in five fish that totaled 25 pounds, 6 ounces to bring his two-day total to 49 pounds, 1 ounce.
Gustafson caught 23 pounds, 11 ounces worth Thursday in Day 1. He overtook the previous leader Chris Zaldain, who owns a two-day total of 46 pounds, 0 ounces.
David Mullins (45 pounds, 14 ounces), Scott Canterbury (45 pounds, 2 ounces) and Seth Feider (42 pounds, 13 ounces) round out the event's leaderboard.
Friday was an important day, as only the anglers within the top 25 in total weight advance to Saturday. Following Saturday's weigh-ins, the top 12 move on to Sunday to determine the tournament winner.
Bassmaster is making its return to Cayuga Lake this weekend after a two-year hiatus, having previously come to Union Springs in 2016 and 2014. The tournament began on a cold note when three anglers — Zaldain, Ed Loughran III and Caleb Sumrall — discovered Thursday morning that rods and reels had been stolen from their boats.
As of Thursday evening, it's unclear whether or not an investigation was ongoing.
The action continues Saturday at 8 a.m. To live stream the event, go to bassmaster.com.