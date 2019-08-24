{{featured_button_text}}
Bassmaster Elite Series 13.JPG

Patrick Walters bags his catch to be weighed-in during the Bassmaster Elite Series fishing tournament Thursday in Union Springs.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

There was some shifting on the leaderboard, but Jeff Gustafson and Chris Zaldain remain at the top of the standings after Day 3 of the SiteOne Bassmaster Elite Series at Cayuga Lake.

Gustafson hauled in five bass that totaled 15 pounds, 4 ounces Saturday, bringing his three-day total to 64 pounds, 5 ounces. Trailing in second is Zaldain, who caught 14 pounds, 0 ounces on Day 3 and now has a weight total of 60 pounds, 0 ounces. Seth Feider jumped from fifth to third and has a three-day total of 58 pounds, 11 ounces.

Vaulting into the top five was Jamie Hartman, who caught Saturday's top weight of 22 pounds, 2 ounces. He sits in fourth overall, while David Mullins (58 pounds, 3 ounces) is in fifth.

The tournament opened with 75 anglers competing for the winning prize of $100,000, but only the best 35 remained through Saturday. Action for the final day of the event continues Sunday at 8 a.m. in Union Springs.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags