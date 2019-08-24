There was some shifting on the leaderboard, but Jeff Gustafson and Chris Zaldain remain at the top of the standings after Day 3 of the SiteOne Bassmaster Elite Series at Cayuga Lake.
Gustafson hauled in five bass that totaled 15 pounds, 4 ounces Saturday, bringing his three-day total to 64 pounds, 5 ounces. Trailing in second is Zaldain, who caught 14 pounds, 0 ounces on Day 3 and now has a weight total of 60 pounds, 0 ounces. Seth Feider jumped from fifth to third and has a three-day total of 58 pounds, 11 ounces.
Vaulting into the top five was Jamie Hartman, who caught Saturday's top weight of 22 pounds, 2 ounces. He sits in fourth overall, while David Mullins (58 pounds, 3 ounces) is in fifth.
The tournament opened with 75 anglers competing for the winning prize of $100,000, but only the best 35 remained through Saturday. Action for the final day of the event continues Sunday at 8 a.m. in Union Springs.