Hall of Fame quarterback Kelly impressed with Bills 3-0 start

I just pray that he doesn't have to do that to rest of the year, because he's going to take a couple of hits. We all know that. I knew that when I played, but I didn’t have the running authority that Josh Allen has to get away. I mean, I can get away for a little bit, but it's nothing like Josh. Josh has that ability, almost like Cam Newton of three years ago, when he was able to make plays with his legs. Josh can do that and that's what I like about what he brings to the table as far as the ability to make a difference. And he is a difference-maker, without a doubt.

BN: What do you think when you see this Bills team take a page out of your playbook and go no-huddle early in games and for extended stretches?

JK: I smile. The biggest thing is, when you do that, what it does is it tires the defensive linemen out. And if you’re able to do that and then add the run-pass option with Josh here, these guys (on defense) have no idea which way to look. I love it. I wish they would do more of it. I would really have a big smile on my face.

BN: What are you noticing as far as Josh’s command of the offense and the overall control he seems to have on the field?