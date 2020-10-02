Hall of Fame quarterback Kelly impressed with Bills 3-0 start

Jim Kelly knows far more than he would like about the use of hardware to fix the physical damage from two decades of playing football in high school, college and as a pro.
A couple of months ago, however, the 60-year-old Kelly learned something new about the mechanical side of repairing the human body.
“My right ankle was getting so bad that I started having really bad back problems and my hip was really hurting,” the Buffalo Bills’ Hall of Fame quarterback said. “I was starting to really get a bad limp, so I went and had it X-rayed.”
Predictably, the news wasn’t good.
“They said, ‘Well, Jim, No. 1, it’s complete bone-on-bone, and you have arthritis developing in it big time. You have to have ankle replacement surgery,’” Kelly said.
Even for someone whose body already was being held together with the help of various metal plates and screws, the diagnosis was a surprise.
“I never heard of ankle replacement surgery,” he said. “But I went to three different doctors and they all said the same thing: Bone-on-bone and it isn't going to get any better. So, I decided to have it done.”
The recovery hasn’t been easy, but Kelly reports incremental progress.
“I’m finally getting to feel a little better, I’m not quite back yet,” he said. “But, hey, I've got titanium now in my ankle, I’ve got a screw in my left knee. I've got two plates and screws in my back. I've got a plate and six screws in my neck. I have five screws in my upper jaw from having my fibula bone put in my mouth (after surgery for oral cancer).
“So, from ankle to jaw, I’m ‘Titanium Man!’ ”
In the latest edition of One-on-One Coverage, The Buffalo News spoke with Kelly by phone about his thoughts on the Bills’ 3-0 start, Josh Allen’s performance and development, Kelly’s relationship with the young quarterback, the team’s offensive explosiveness, and Kelly’s health.
Buffalo News: While we’re on the topic of your ankle, how are you doing in terms of your cancer battle?
Jim Kelly: I had an MRI a week and a half ago and I’m all clean, thank God.
BN: What’s your reaction to seeing this offense produce at a pace that has even exceeded some of the staggering numbers that you and your teammates did during the Super Bowl years?
JK: I love it, because it means success, it means winning. People say, “Well, what will it be like if Josh breaks your records?” I go, “That’d be great, because it means that we’re winning.” And that’s what I want to see.
It was totally different back when I played. The quarterback could get drilled into the ground. The receivers could get hit going across the middle. They could be jammed for a while. It’s not like it is nowadays, which is what I love. I want to see offenses score 30-40 points. I don’t want to see your typical, 17-10 football game. I want to see scoring, and all that they’re doing to protect the quarterback and protect the receivers now, I love it. Defensive players don’t like it as much, but for me, being an offense guy, I love to see Josh do what he’s doing. I just hope and pray that he doesn't get hurt and that we can still keep this offense going. You’ve got all the weapons.
BN: What are your impressions of what Josh has done through three games?
JK: I like it. I like everything except how much he runs around. I would love to see him stay in the pocket, get rid of the football and things like that. He's making a lot of plays because of his athletic ability, which is awesome, but you don’t want to see him get hurt.
Support Local Journalism
And that’s the only thing that really worries me is all the running he's doing. You pray that he doesn't take a good hit. I mean, he's such a great athlete and you've got to love that. But it's the NFL and he’s a big target, he’s a big guy.
BN: How often do you and Josh talk?
JK: About every week. I try not to bother him, because I want him to be his own person and I don’t want to be a pain. If he ever needs anybody to talk to, he knows I'm there for him. And one of the things I always say to him – and it makes so much sense – is, “Take what they give you and don't feel that all your plays have to be a big play down the field. You take what they give you underneath and all of a sudden, that big play will come."
BN: Does the arrival of Stefon Diggs, to join John Brown and Cole Beasley, remind you of when your team added James Lofton in 1989, to give you an additional game-breaker to complement Andre Reed and Don Beebe?
JK: It does remind me of when we brought James Lofton in. We had Andre, we had Beebe, but you needed that extra one with the speed on the outside. And that’s what James Lofton brought to our offense. Once we had that, boy, I'll tell you what, we started really rocking and rolling.
That’s what I love to see today. Give the football to those guys. Let those guys run after the catch. Give the ball to the running backs, let them do their thing. I mean, we've got a couple of good running backs, too.
The less I see Josh Allen run, the better it is, but there are times where it makes it a lot harder on the defense when you have a quarterback to do what he does. His athletic ability definitely makes a defensive coordinator have to change what he usually has to do. That’s all because of Josh Allen being such a great athlete.
BN: There's a growing number of longtime Bills followers who say that whenever Josh is on the field, they believe the team has a chance to win and that it’s something they haven't felt since you were the quarterback.
JK: Yeah, I get it. Yeah, that’s pretty much what everybody’s said. And there's no doubt that’s how I felt when Josh had time on the clock (in the final minutes of last Sunday’s 35-32 victory against the Los Angeles Rams). I said, “All you’ve got to do is take it down.” And he made some plays where, if it wasn't for his ability, they wouldn't have won. His ability gave them that chance to be able to win that football game, like the third-and-22 (completion to Beasley for a first down), being able to move outside the pocket. Because when you really think about it, during the course of that ballgame, the times that he ran with it, he could easily have been sacked five, six times. The thing is, he’s such a great athlete, he got away from a lot of that (pressure).
I just pray that he doesn't have to do that to rest of the year, because he's going to take a couple of hits. We all know that. I knew that when I played, but I didn’t have the running authority that Josh Allen has to get away. I mean, I can get away for a little bit, but it's nothing like Josh. Josh has that ability, almost like Cam Newton of three years ago, when he was able to make plays with his legs. Josh can do that and that's what I like about what he brings to the table as far as the ability to make a difference. And he is a difference-maker, without a doubt.
BN: What do you think when you see this Bills team take a page out of your playbook and go no-huddle early in games and for extended stretches?
JK: I smile. The biggest thing is, when you do that, what it does is it tires the defensive linemen out. And if you’re able to do that and then add the run-pass option with Josh here, these guys (on defense) have no idea which way to look. I love it. I wish they would do more of it. I would really have a big smile on my face.
BN: What are you noticing as far as Josh’s command of the offense and the overall control he seems to have on the field?
JK: The thing about it is, this is his third year in this offense. It wasn’t like he was going through his third offensive coordinator and a couple of different guys telling him what to do. I think Brian (Daboll) has confidence in Josh, to give him that that option of being able to call a play and decide if he likes it or not. And when you have a run-read option, it’s totally up to him on the field whether he keeps it or he hands it off.
So, I think it’s more of Brian feeling and (quarterbacks coach) Ken Dorsey feeling more comfortable with him because he now knows the system. He knows what he likes and they really feel more comfortable with each other, even though they haven’t had a lot of time as far as preseason games to get ready. He’s the starter, so he wouldn’t have as many anyway, but it always helps. But I think Brian has more confidence in him right now than he's ever had.
BN: Is this the best team the Bills have had since the last time you played for them?
JK: Without a doubt. What was it, my third year when we went to the AFC Championship Game? Yeah, against Cincinnati. I see them going a long way and, of course, healthwise, that’s the only thing that could probably hinder them from really moving on. But the old cliché, the old saying, you take one game at a time.
On to Vegas and then we’ve got Tennessee. We’ll find out what they're all about the next couple weeks, but the thing is, just stay focused, stay confident.
(Editor’s note: Vic Carucci co-authored Jim Kelly’s book, “Armed & Dangerous,” published in 1992 by Doubleday.)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!