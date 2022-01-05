Harding: Aaron Rodgers' COVID takes should not affect NFL MVP vote

Robert Harding Online producer and politics reporter I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com. Follow Robert Harding Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Terrell Owens had the type of NFL career that warranted first-ballot Hall of Fame status. He is one of the greatest wide receivers to play the game. Yet, when his name came up for consideration in his first year of eligibility, voters (sportswriters) kept him out of the Hall of Fame.

The same happened the next year. It wasn't until his third year of eligibility, in 2018, that Owens was finally inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Why the delay? Because enough voters felt that his off-the-field woes warranted some sort of penalty. They knew he was a Hall of Famer, but decided to pass him over for a couple of years, apparently, out of spite. It was a sad moment for the Hall of Fame that should not be repeated.

Fast forward to the present. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the favorite to repeat as the NFL's most valuable player. He has put together another great season leading the Packers, a favorite to win the Super Bowl.

But Rodgers' MVP bid is also facing the threat of some renegade voters. One just does not like him. There are rumblings that others may pass over the quarterback for another candidate because of his COVID-19 views.

Let me be clear: Rodgers is wrong on COVID-19. Yes, it is his decision not to get vaccinated. Yes, he did mislead reporters when he told them that he was "immunized." Yes, he has used his platform to spread misinformation about the virus and vaccines.

It is important to call out Rodgers for his COVID takes. But it's also important to separate that from his play on the field, which makes him worthy of another MVP award.

Rodgers has thrown for nearly 4,000 yards and tossed 35 touchdowns. He is the league leader in passer rating (111.1). He has led the Packers to the number one seed in the NFC and helped positioned his longtime team as a Super Bowl contender.

That's why he is deserving of MVP honors. In a year when much of the NFL has been inconsistent, the Packers have been a model of consistency. That's largely due to Rodgers, who rarely has a bad game and leads with a steady hand.

The mistakes made when T.O. was shut out of the Hall of Fame should not be repeated in any sport. Too often, some voters who are given this power abuse it to further their agenda. That's wrong.

You can disagree with Rodgers (I do) while acknowledging that he's had an MVP season on the field. He is the clear choice. You could make a case for only a few other players, namely Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. But Rodgers plays the most important position in football on the best team in the NFL. This should be easy.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

