Harding: Buffalo Bills commit unforced error with training camp ticket debacle

All I wanted was a few Buffalo Bills training camp tickets.

I followed directions. To get in on the early "sale," you had to access the Bills' mobile app. When I opened the app and clicked on the link, it was like taking a number at the deli. The screen showed me my place in line — 4,667 people were ahead of me.

For the first minute, I figured that this would move fast. But it quickly became clear that this wasn't going to be a quick process. Fifteen minutes later, I had 4,117 people ahead of me in the queue. At that rate, it was clear that having the app was not going to give me any advantage in securing training camp tickets.

It turns out I wasn't alone. Other Bills fans took to social media and reported problems getting their free training camp tickets. It was a reminder that the Bills, for some reason, tend to make getting training camp tickets a chore.

For me, training camp is a sure-fire way to see the Bills in action. I live two-plus hours away from Orchard Park, so getting to a game during the season is not always doable. But making the drive to St. John Fisher, which is less than an hour from my house, is much easier.

There was at least one year (maybe more) when the Bills only made tickets available at certain sponsors in the Buffalo and Rochester areas. Fortunately, my stepfather worked close to one of the ticket distribution sites and was able to score me a few.

There were years when the Bills ditched tickets. You could show up to training camp and not need a ticket — as long as it was a day practice. If it was a night practice? Well, you needed a ticket. Those tickets, as I recall, were either available online or at certain sponsors (again).

It's inexplicable why the model keeps changing. The result is always the same: Training camp tickets become hard to get.

It does not have to be this way. I understand the Bills may want some method of crowd control now that the team is a Super Bowl contender and training camp practices could be well attended. But that doesn't mean it should be difficult to obtain tickets.

I had an appointment Thursday morning, so I knew I wasn't going to be successful getting tickets during the window for app users. I waited until after 1 p.m. when the tickets were released to the general public. It was only then that it became a smoother process. I entered the promo code for training camp tickets, selected the sessions I wanted to attend and checked out. (Again, the tickets were free.)

Hopefully, the Bills finally learn from this and adopt a simpler training camp ticket distribution model. Of course, it may not matter if they decide to no longer hold camp in Rochester or anywhere else outside of the team's facility.