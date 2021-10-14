Harding: Buffalo Bills should remove O.J. Simpson from Wall of Fame

After learning that Jon Gruden wrote hateful things in emails to Bruce Allen, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers responded in a big way. Gruden, who led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title, was removed from the team's Ring of Honor.

For many Buffalo Bills fans, it reminded us of our own dilemma: Why is O.J. Simpson still on the team's Wall of Fame?

The Wall of Fame honors Bills of the past who accomplished a lot on the field. Many of the greats appear on the wall inside Highmark Stadium. Jim Kelly. Bruce Smith. Thurman Thomas. Andre Reed.

The first player on the Wall of Fame was Simpson, one of the greatest running backs in NFL history and the league's first 2,000-yard rusher.

Simpson is recognized for his on-the-field achievements, but it is difficult to ignore his off-the-field problems. While he was found not guilty of killing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ronald Goldman, a civil court determined he was responsible for their deaths.

That wasn't the end of Simpson's legal woes. In 2008, he was convicted on robbery and kidnapping charges stemming from an incident at a Las Vegas hotel. He served nearly nine years in prison before he was released on parole.

Despite Simpson's legal issues over the years, he has kept his place on the Bills' Wall of Fame.

This is not a new debate. Over time, there have been discussions about why Simpson keeps his place on the Wall of Fame. With Gruden being removed from the Buccaneers' Ring of Honor for racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments, it's worth considering whether the Bills should remove Simpson from its Wall of Fame for the crimes he committed.

There is precedent for the Bills to consider outside factors in determining whether a player should be recognized. Cornelius Bennett was a key pass rusher for those 1990s Bills teams that went to four straight Super Bowls. But he has not been added to the Wall of Fame. It's believed that's because of his own legal woes. He was convicted of sexual misconduct after a woman accused him of raping her in a Buffalo hotel room. He served a short jail sentence for that crime.

If Bennett's actions are preventing him from being placed on the Wall of Fame, it's hard to explain why Simpson's name remains where it is.

You cannot erase history. There is no doubting that Simpson was a great player. He rushed for more than 11,000 yards in the NFL and was the most valuable player in 1973. In college, he won the Heisman Trophy. He was so good that when the NFL unveiled its 100th anniversary team in 2020, Simpson was one of the running backs on the team. The NFL was criticized for honoring Simpson.

But in immortalizing a player, which is the purpose of halls and walls of fame, you must consider outside factors. There have been plenty of great athletes in many sports who had the on-field ability to receive such recognition but had "character issues." Whether those warrant exclusion can be debated in most cases. In Simpson's, however, there should be no debate.

Simpson is forever tied to what has been dubbed "the trial of the century." There was plenty of evidence tying him to the crime scene. In addition, a civil jury found him responsible for the deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. And if that wasn't enough, he was later found guilty of robbing and kidnapping sports memorabilia dealers in a hotel.

Keep Simpson in the history books, but remove him from the Buffalo Bills Wall of Fame.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

