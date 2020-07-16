Harding: NFL should force Dan Snyder to sell Washington team

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It's time for the NFL to rid itself of its Dan Snyder problem.

Snyder, the owner of the Washington NFL team, has long been one of the worst owners in professional sports. A once-proud franchise has become a laughingstock under his watch. And as we learned Thursday, there was something even worse happening behind the scenes.

A Washington Post report details the accounts of 15 women, all of whom used to work for the team, who were sexually harassed on the job. The story mentions that a few of the men accused of sexual harassment were in Snyder's inner circle.

Sports team owners can't be removed for the on-field disasters they create, but they can be forced to sell if it's determined they were engaged in conduct detrimental to the league. The NFL has such a provision, and it's time to use it.

The NFL has largely given Snyder a pass over the years for his shortcomings as an owner and his behavior on other matters, such as his comments that the team would "NEVER" change its name after criticism from Native American groups that "Redskins" is a racist slur.