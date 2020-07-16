Harding: NFL should force Dan Snyder to sell Washington team

It's time for the NFL to rid itself of its Dan Snyder problem.
Snyder, the owner of the Washington NFL team, has long been one of the worst owners in professional sports. A once-proud franchise has become a laughingstock under his watch. And as we learned Thursday, there was something even worse happening behind the scenes.
A Washington Post report details the accounts of 15 women, all of whom used to work for the team, who were sexually harassed on the job. The story mentions that a few of the men accused of sexual harassment were in Snyder's inner circle.
Sports team owners can't be removed for the on-field disasters they create, but they can be forced to sell if it's determined they were engaged in conduct detrimental to the league. The NFL has such a provision, and it's time to use it.
The NFL has largely given Snyder a pass over the years for his shortcomings as an owner and his behavior on other matters, such as his comments that the team would "NEVER" change its name after criticism from Native American groups that "Redskins" is a racist slur.
Now, though, we have a story that's much different. We're not talking about a mediocre football team or a fight over the team's name. We're talking about women being harassed in the workplace. For Snyder, he's either a poor leader who didn't know what was happening in his offices or he condoned the harassment of women who worked for him, which makes him a coward.
The story is reminiscent of one involving the Carolina Panthers. The team's owner at the time, Jerry Richardson, was fined by the NFL after a story revealed his history of racial and sexual misconduct in the workplace. The difference, in that case, was that Richardson was directly involved. He was the harasser.
When the NFL intervened and investigated Richardson's conduct, he announced he would sell the Panthers. In that case, the NFL didn't need to force the issue. Richardson, it seems, saw the writing on the wall and put the team on the market.
It's possible the NFL will look at this story and, while they may take the allegations seriously, they may not believe it's necessary to take any action against Snyder. But there is a passage in the story that is one of the more powerful exhibits in the case against the Washington owner.
The Washington Post reported that Snyder "routinely belittled top executives," including one who was a cheerleader in college. Snyder, according to the report, asked the executive to do cartwheels after a meeting.
A former team employee said she hasn't worked in a "more hostile, manipulative, passive-aggressive environment ... and I worked in politics." If that doesn't raise eyebrows, I don't know what will.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell should investigate Snyder and determine if he's engaged in conduct that's detrimental to the NFL. Based on this story, I would argue Snyder has engaged in such conduct. He allowed a hostile work environment to develop in his team office.
From there, the NFL can fine Snyder or hold a vote to force Snyder to sell the team. They should pursue that extreme measure. In this case, it's absolutely warranted.
It's time for Snyder to go.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
