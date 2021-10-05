Harding: Special teams players deserve place in Pro Football Hall of Fame

The first player unanimously elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame was a guy whose job it was to pitch one inning.
Think about that. In a sport played by the likes of Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Ty Cobb and Ken Griffey, Jr., it was Mariano Rivera — the longtime New York Yankees closer and all-time saves leader — who was universally supported by voters.
There was a time when many questioned whether closers should get into the Baseball Hall of Fame, but Rivera is a member. So is Trevor Hoffman, the longtime San Diego Padres reliever. Lee Smith got in after a 16-year wait. It seems voters made the right decision — that if a player was great at what he did, he is worth considering for induction.
For the Pro Football Hall of Fame voters, it's time to right a longstanding wrong. It is time to give special teams players their due.
Two weeks ago, the Hall of Fame announced the 122 modern-era nominees for the class of 2022. This is the first step in a process to whittle that list down to a group of semifinalists, finalists and the group of inductees. There are a few notable players in that group who were primarily special teams aces during their team in the NFL. Steve Tasker, a longtime Buffalo Bills standout, is among them. Devin Hester, arguably the best returner in NFL history, is on the list. Brian Mitchell, who holds the records for most kick and punt return yards in a career, was nominated.
I single out those three because they are three obvious candidates for induction. Tasker, in many ways, pioneered the role of special teams player that now appears on Pro Bowl ballots. His kick coverage ability changed games. He blocked kicks. He was a Pro Bowl MVP at a time when the Pro Bowl actually mattered. He set the stage for NFL teams to have players who specialized in special teams.
Any player who revolutionizes the game deserves recognition. Tasker did exactly that — and has earned a place in Canton.
Hester should be a no-brainer. While he had some time as a wide receiver, he was primarily a returner. And no one did it better. He holds the NFL record with 19 return (14 punt, 5 kick) touchdowns. In his career, he had 11,028 return yards. He twice led the NFL in punt return average. He changed games with his return ability, even when he didn't make it to the end zone. A career highlight: Returning the opening kickoff of Super Bowl XLI for a touchdown.
Hester was the greatest, but Mitchell paved the way for explosive returners. Mitchell was a solid change-of-pace running back in his career. He could run the ball or be used as a receiver. But he was at his best returning kicks and punts. Mitchell had 13 career return touchdowns and 19,013 return yards. His most impressive stat: He had 23,330 all-purpose yards in his career, second behind Jerry Rice.
It won't be easy convincing voters that these three players — and others — are worthy of induction. There aren't a lot of specialists in the Hall of Fame. Morten Andersen and Jan Stenerud are the only pure kickers who have been inducted. Ray Guy is the lone punter. Adam Vinatieri, who is arguably the greatest kicker in NFL history, should have a spot in Canton when he is eligible. Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker is a prime candidate to join Guy as the only punters in the Hall.
It's important for voters to recognize the contributions of these players. They aren't on the field as much as a quarterback or defensive end. But honoring them would acknowledge the game's evolution, similar to what baseball did with inducting Rivera and other closers. Rivera didn't throw 200 innings a year, have 300-plus strikeouts or have a sub-2.00 earned run average. But the Yankees don't win World Series titles without him.
The same standard should be applied to special teamers. They may not have been in the spotlight throughout their careers, but that shouldn't take away from the major roles they played in their teams' successes. If they were among the best to ever do it, whether they were kicking field goals or covering punts, they should be honored.
