Harding: Special teams players deserve place in Pro Football Hall of Fame

The first player unanimously elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame was a guy whose job it was to pitch one inning.

Think about that. In a sport played by the likes of Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Ty Cobb and Ken Griffey, Jr., it was Mariano Rivera — the longtime New York Yankees closer and all-time saves leader — who was universally supported by voters.

There was a time when many questioned whether closers should get into the Baseball Hall of Fame, but Rivera is a member. So is Trevor Hoffman, the longtime San Diego Padres reliever. Lee Smith got in after a 16-year wait. It seems voters made the right decision — that if a player was great at what he did, he is worth considering for induction.

For the Pro Football Hall of Fame voters, it's time to right a longstanding wrong. It is time to give special teams players their due.