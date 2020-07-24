Harding: Why MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks, with Auburn's Tim Locastro, are team to watch in 2020

Two days ago on "The Citizen Sports Weekly," we — The Citizen's Chris Sciria, Justin Ritzel and myself — offered our predictions for the 2020 Major League Baseball season. It's fair to say one of my picks was the most surprising of them all.
I picked Auburn's Tim Locastro and the Arizona Diamondbacks to win the National League pennant.
Sciria was stunned. Ritz accused me (in a friendly way, of course) of being a "homer." The consensus was that I'm either crazy for making that pick or pandering to fans of our hometown hero.
The answer is neither.
Since Locastro joined the Diamondbacks last season, I have watched this team. It's easy to forget how close they came to making the playoffs in 2019. If it wasn't for an early September slide, they would've clinched one of the two National League wild card spots. They finished with 85 wins, a solid total for a non-playoff team.
Entering the 2020 season, the Diamondbacks had a good foundation to build on. The front office acquired Kole Calhoun and Starling Marte to fill spots in the outfield. The signing of Madison Bumgarner, an ace pitcher who won three World Series with the San Francisco Giants, is huge. The rotation with Bumgarner, Robbie Ray, Zac Gallen, Luke Weaver and Merrill Kelly is solid. The bullpen, led by closer Archie Bradley, will get the job done.
At the plate, the Diamondbacks' lineup is strong. Ketel Marte had an MVP-caliber season in 2019. He already appears in mid-season form. When healthy, left fielder David Peralta is a threat at the plate. Carson Kelly, the Diamondbacks' top catcher, is also good with his bat. Nick Ahmed is one of the best shortstops in the game and Eduardo Escobar is coming off a season in which he hit 35 homers and drove in 118 runs, both career highs.
Jake Lamb, who can play either corner infield position, had rough 2018 and 2019 seasons due to injuries. But when healthy, he can hit 25-30 homers and drive in 100 runs in a season. Christian Walker, who shined at first base last season, smacked 29 home runs in 2019.
Off the bench, Locastro can play anywhere in the outfield, fill in as a starter or enter games as a pinch-runner or defensive replacement. It's a 60-game season and the games carry more weight because of that shortened schedule. If the Diamondbacks are in a pinch or need a spark, they know they can turn to Locastro. He showed last season that he can take on any role the Diamondbacks ask him to fill.
The Diamondbacks have a strong team. It will be tough playing in the same division as the Los Angeles Dodgers, a team many consider to be the favorites to win the World Series this season. But the D-backs have the roster to compete.
Even if they don't win the division, the Diamondbacks should be in a prime position for a playoff spot. Major League Baseball announced Thursday that the format will change this season with 16 teams, eight from each league, qualifying for the playoffs.
Pitching matters in the postseason, and the Diamondbacks have one of the greatest playoff pitchers ever in Bumgarner. This is a guy with a career playoff record of 8-3 with a 2.11 earned run average and an 0.899 WHIP. He'll be a key piece of any playoff run.
From top to bottom, this is a great team. They should be able to put some pressure on the Dodgers in the regular season. Then, in the playoffs, I expect them to make a deep run.
While I didn't pick them to win it all (you're welcome, Yankees fans), the Diamondbacks are a contender. Call it a bold prediction, but I believe they will win the National League pennant and make their first World Series appearance since 2001.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
