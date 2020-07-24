Harding: Why MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks, with Auburn's Tim Locastro, are team to watch in 2020

At the plate, the Diamondbacks' lineup is strong. Ketel Marte had an MVP-caliber season in 2019. He already appears in mid-season form. When healthy, left fielder David Peralta is a threat at the plate. Carson Kelly, the Diamondbacks' top catcher, is also good with his bat. Nick Ahmed is one of the best shortstops in the game and Eduardo Escobar is coming off a season in which he hit 35 homers and drove in 118 runs, both career highs.

Jake Lamb, who can play either corner infield position, had rough 2018 and 2019 seasons due to injuries. But when healthy, he can hit 25-30 homers and drive in 100 runs in a season. Christian Walker, who shined at first base last season, smacked 29 home runs in 2019.

Off the bench, Locastro can play anywhere in the outfield, fill in as a starter or enter games as a pinch-runner or defensive replacement. It's a 60-game season and the games carry more weight because of that shortened schedule. If the Diamondbacks are in a pinch or need a spark, they know they can turn to Locastro. He showed last season that he can take on any role the Diamondbacks ask him to fill.

The Diamondbacks have a strong team. It will be tough playing in the same division as the Los Angeles Dodgers, a team many consider to be the favorites to win the World Series this season. But the D-backs have the roster to compete.