Harrington: Sabres preparing for daunting schedule

When you're a hockey player, there's no such thing as load management. It has become a big deal in the NBA, with stars such as Carmelo Anthony and Kawhi Leonard turning it into a way of life and periodically sitting out games to keep their bodies fresh.

But you seriously wonder how the Sabres and other teams are going to do this.

"This is what you prepare all summer for. This is what makes being a competitor," said captain Jack Eichel, who stood tall as the leader of this group during his impressive video call with reporters Wednesday. "I don't personally believe in the load management part of things. Obviously you get fatigue, but that's just part of it. ... For me, I always feel better the more I'm playing. The more games we play, the more times on the ice, that's when I start to feel my best.

"I think that it's going to be a great opportunity for us, and I look at it as an awesome challenge. It's obviously a really tight division with a lot of good hockey teams, and we're going to play them it seems like almost every night, so it's going to be great. I think the more games, the merrier."

Veteran Kyle Okposo said life is week to week right now. Hope he hasn't looked too far ahead. I count seven weeks ahead where there are four or five games scheduled.