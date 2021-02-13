Harrington: Sabres preparing for daunting schedule

Right now, the ice is a sanctuary for the Buffalo Sabres. It's a good thing they like it so much, because they're about to see a lot of it.
Sitting in the stands, you can see the smiles of players at practice the last two days. The hooting and hollering level picked up noticeably on Wednesday, too. That initial hesitation – and maybe even fear – that was absolutely lingering on Tuesday's first day back seemed to be put aside.
Assistant coach Steve Smith let the boys play. There was full-out shinny at the start of practice – with a puck in play at each end of the ice – followed by a 5-on-5 scrimmage and some 3-on-3 work in the short space at one end of the rink.
It's a good way for Smith, who is running practice in Ralph Krueger's absence, to get the club's conditioning back up to snuff quickly. The players have been isolated at home for over a week in the middle of their season, with no skating at all.
And if all systems are go and the team resumes its season here Monday against the New York Islanders, it will mean 46 games from Feb. 15 to May 8.
There are sprints. And then there is this upcoming craziness.
But you're not going to hear any complaints. Ask defenseman Colin Miller about it. You had to love what he said.
"I mean, we're hockey players. We like playing hockey," Miller said in such a simple answer that meant so much. "And I think that's what we're here to do. Right? So every team is going to be going through the same thing. You've just got to handle it the best we can, come to the rink trying to get your recovery when you can and be ready to play."
When you're a hockey player, there's no such thing as load management. It has become a big deal in the NBA, with stars such as Carmelo Anthony and Kawhi Leonard turning it into a way of life and periodically sitting out games to keep their bodies fresh.
But you seriously wonder how the Sabres and other teams are going to do this.
"This is what you prepare all summer for. This is what makes being a competitor," said captain Jack Eichel, who stood tall as the leader of this group during his impressive video call with reporters Wednesday. "I don't personally believe in the load management part of things. Obviously you get fatigue, but that's just part of it. ... For me, I always feel better the more I'm playing. The more games we play, the more times on the ice, that's when I start to feel my best.
"I think that it's going to be a great opportunity for us, and I look at it as an awesome challenge. It's obviously a really tight division with a lot of good hockey teams, and we're going to play them it seems like almost every night, so it's going to be great. I think the more games, the merrier."
Veteran Kyle Okposo said life is week to week right now. Hope he hasn't looked too far ahead. I count seven weeks ahead where there are four or five games scheduled.
"I think if you asked any pro athlete, or any athlete for that matter, if would you rather play or practice, I think 100% of them would say play," Okposo said. "So it's going to be a fun challenge for us. It's going to be something that we're not used to, something that is going to be different, but we love to play, we love to compete. That's why we do what we do.
"And sure, it's going to be hard on us mentally, it's going to be hard on the bodies. But I'm really looking forward to just playing games and see where we stack up in this division."
The Sabres aren't going to be dealing with a lot of onerous travel in the East Division, so that's a huge plus. But they're not the deepest team, either. The goaltending has to hold up. And, of course, they can't have a run of injuries or more Covid-19 issues.
For now, players have simply been stuck at home, except when they come to the rink for their daily tests and, finally, for practice. There's been a lot of TV time and there's plenty of hockey on to watch.
So, for the Sabres, it feels a lot like the summer when 24 teams were in the Toronto and Edmonton bubbles and they were one of the seven who were left out.
"Definitely watched a lot of hockey, definitely bringing the dog for little walks," Miller said. "Trying to keep busy, but I think it's a little weird again seeing all the hockey going on and not playing. But it'll come soon. And then it'll come quick."
