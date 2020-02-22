'He's a relentless worker': Auburn's Morin making impact for Army men's lacrosse team

After graduating Auburn, Morin attended cadet basic training and prep school for 10 months before officially beginning his academics at West Point.

Then came the lacrosse. Morin scored his first collegiate goal in his second career game Feb. 10 in a 19-1 win over NJIT. As Morin described it in an interview with The Citizen earlier this week, teammate Bobby Abshire dodged a defender and fed the ball to Morin near the crease, and as he did so often during his high school career, Morin finished the play with a goal.

In typical Morin fashion, there was no huge celebration. Just a big hug for his teammate. Two more goals followed, completing the hat trick.

More scoring came in Morin's third and fourth games. He buried five against Rutgers, a ranked opponent, on Feb. 15. He tacked on another this Tuesday against Marist.

Through four games, Morin, a midfielder, is tied for second in goals for the Black Knights with nine. The only player higher on the list is senior attack Sean O'Brien with 10 tallies.

"It could be anyone in our offense. Right now I just happen to be the one finishing the ball," Morin said. "My teammates are giving me the ball and I just try to finish my chances."