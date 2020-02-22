'He's a relentless worker': Auburn's Morin making impact for Army men's lacrosse team

Joe Alberici remembers watching Jake Morin when Morin was a freshman on the Auburn High varsity boys lacrosse team.
He recalls being at the Carrier Dome in May 2015 when the Maroons took on West Genesee for the section title, and how he was struck that Morin, despite his youth, was a starter in that championship game.
Right now Morin is again a freshman, but this time he plays under Alberici for Army's men's lacrosse team. Four games into his Division I career, Morin is still utilizing the same skills — a lethal shot, athleticism, and a tireless work ethic — that enamored Alberici almost five years ago.
"We knew he was gonna be a good one, so I had an eye on him," Alberici said in a phone interview with The Citizen on Friday. "We became pretty certain early on, although it was a projection, that he would be a good fit."
Morin was a two-sport star at Auburn High School, setting records for both the varsity boys lacrosse and ice hockey programs. By his graduation in 2018, Morin held goal-scoring records for both teams (though his hockey record has since been broken). That, along with Section III All-American and All-League honors in lacrosse, meant he'd have his pick of the litter should he continue his lacrosse career in college.
A visit to West Point led to a commitment the summer prior to Morin's sophomore year. A major draw was that Morin, once his collegiate days were over, could serve his country as a military man. It was a bonus that Alberici, his coach, was a fellow Auburn native.
After graduating Auburn, Morin attended cadet basic training and prep school for 10 months before officially beginning his academics at West Point.
Then came the lacrosse. Morin scored his first collegiate goal in his second career game Feb. 10 in a 19-1 win over NJIT. As Morin described it in an interview with The Citizen earlier this week, teammate Bobby Abshire dodged a defender and fed the ball to Morin near the crease, and as he did so often during his high school career, Morin finished the play with a goal.
In typical Morin fashion, there was no huge celebration. Just a big hug for his teammate. Two more goals followed, completing the hat trick.
More scoring came in Morin's third and fourth games. He buried five against Rutgers, a ranked opponent, on Feb. 15. He tacked on another this Tuesday against Marist.
Through four games, Morin, a midfielder, is tied for second in goals for the Black Knights with nine. The only player higher on the list is senior attack Sean O'Brien with 10 tallies.
You have free articles remaining.
"It could be anyone in our offense. Right now I just happen to be the one finishing the ball," Morin said. "My teammates are giving me the ball and I just try to finish my chances."
When Morin was at Auburn, he could receive the ball 25 or 30 yards from the cage and it made little difference — his shot was too hard and too accurate for most high school goalies to stop.
In Division I, there is less space and the goalies are quicker. Morin needed to evolve his game. He says he had to become "a lot more patient and take the right shot ... let the game come to me a lot more."
Alberici thinks there's more to it. He credits Morin for developing a shot that is not only dangerous because of the velocity, but because it's deceptive. According to Alberici, Morin has created more opportunities to score because he offers a variety of angles and release points, making it more difficult for goalies to pick up the ball. He adds that Morin is a good athlete who is always willing to take a check from a rotating defender to make a play.
Most important is that Morin is a "relentless worker."
"I'm blessed to be around some tremendous young people with character and a tremendous work ethic, and Jake stands out among that group," Alberici said. "It's incredible the amount of time he invests."
While Morin and Alberici share a bond traced back to their roots in Auburn — Alberici actually attended high school with Morin's parents — they don't spend too much time reminiscing about their hometown.
But both share an enthusiasm for how lacrosse has grown in Auburn. Alberici credits former Auburn varsity coach Steve Crosby for that growth, remembering that Crosby started youth programs in the area that helped put lacrosse sticks in the hands of youth athletes year-round.
Morin referenced former teammates like Alex Burgmaster (University at Albany), Dan Entenmann (Le Moyne) and Kaiden Tubbert (Le Moyne) that have already made their marks at various colleges. Others, like Ross Burgmaster (Notre Dame) and Lucas Hogan (Bryant University) will soon be joining college programs. Next year when Army faces Notre Dame, it could be two former teammates, one a midfielder and the other a defender, going head-to-head. Morin jokes that he'll give his best, but Burgmaster "might take the ball away from me."
"Those are the guys I played high school with," Morin said, "and to see them making noise at the next level is so fun to watch."
Both Morin and Alberici will have a homecoming, of sorts, this Sunday when Army travels to the Carrier Dome to face Syracuse, one of the top teams in the country.
Morin says he expects a large contingent of Auburn fans in attendance and adds how excited he is to play in front of them.
This time at the Dome, Alberici will be watching from the sidelines, not the stands. But plenty of eyes will again be on Morin, no longer a Maroon, but a Black Knight.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.