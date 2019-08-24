{{featured_button_text}}
Tim Locastro

Auburn native Tim Locastro walks to his position in right field for the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium Wednesday, July 31.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Tim Locastro is back with the Arizona Diamondbacks. 

The Auburn native was called up Saturday, according to the Diamondbacks' Twitter account. He replaces starting left fielder David Peralta, who has been put on the 10-day injured list due to an inflamed right AC joint. 

The Diamondbacks recalled Locastro more than a week after sending the Auburnian to Triple-A Reno. Locastro started for Reno Friday night, but was removed from the game in the fourth inning. There was no report of him being injured, so it's likely the substitution was made due to his eventual promotion to the big leagues. 

In 68 games with the Diamondbacks, Locastro is hitting .252 with one home run, 15 runs batted in, 27 runs scored and 11 stolen bases. He hit his first major league home run against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium July 31. 

Locastro's last major league assignment covered a nearly three-month period. He was added to the Diamondbacks' roster May 24 and in his first start after being called up, he tied a major league record with three hits-by-pitches in a game against the San Francisco Giants. 

Throughout the season, Locastro has contributed for the Diamondbacks. Offensively, he has two walk-off hits and a .358 on-base percentage. Despite playing in a little more than half of the Diamondbacks' games this season, he is sixth in the majors with 16 hits-by-pitches. 

On defense, Locastro has committed only one error and has shown an ability to track down fly balls no matter where they are in the outfield. He has made several highlight-reel catches, including a diving grab in his last start before being optioned to Reno. 

Locastro isn't in the starting lineup for the Diamondbacks' game against the Brewers in Milwaukee. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.