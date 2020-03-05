Hearn, Bunting and Donahue selected to NE Dirt Modified Hall of Fame

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kirkwood’s Donahue was the man everyone loved to hate — and he relished the role of villain. Throughout the 1950s and well into the '60s, "Irish Joe" continued to build better cars and attract better rides, with a hell-bent-for-leather driving style and undisguised intimidation. During a career that spanned five decades, Joe won four titles at the Point, a pair at both Susquehanna and Glen Aubrey, a single title at Midstate, two Southern Tier championship races. Donahue passed away in 2007 at 80.

Also being honored at the July 23 induction ceremonies are Tico Conley, Billy Taylor, Bob and Donna Miller, Tery Rumsey and April Preston-Elms.

The 2020 Gene DeWitt Car Owner Award goes to Conley, a second-generation car owner who grew up in Oaks Corners and who will be forever attached to Hall of Fame driver Alan Johnson’s legacy. The Johnson/Conley team hit for 169 feature wins at 24 different tracks in five states and two Canadian provinces.

Taylor, recipient of this year’s Mechanic/Engineering Award, has been in the sport for the past 59 years. Taylor now works for JR Motorsports in NC, building electric systems for the team’s Xfinity cars.