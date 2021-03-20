Hey, Buddy: Coach's kid leads Boeheim, Syracuse vs. Huggins

Listen to Jackson Thomas "Buddy" Boeheim speak, and he sounds very much like a coach, or a coach's son, using phrases such as "evolution and growth" or bromides about how if you "think about that past game, then it's going to bottle over into this game."

Watch the kid known as "Buddy Buckets" play for his father Jim Boeheim's Syracuse team, and he looks very much like someone described this way Saturday by West Virginia coach Bob Huggins: "He's got to be, if not THE best, one of the best shooters in college basketball."

The younger Boeheim will be coming off a 30-point game when he and the No. 11 seed Orange (17-9) play Sunday at Indianapolis in the second round of the Midwest Regional against Huggins' No. 3 seed Mountaineers and their own guy who also already put up 30 this week, Miles McBride.

Buddy's earliest NCAA Tournament recollection, albeit one he calls "a 2-second memory," was celebrating in the family living room at age 3 1/2 with his twin sister and baby sitter while watching on TV as Dad's team, led by Carmelo Anthony, won the 2003 championship.

"I just remember jumping up and down," he said. "I didn't really know what it meant, but I just knew that something good happened."