High school football, volleyball pushed to spring interscholastic season

High school sports in New York state have had a roller-coaster ride the last several weeks. On Aug. 24, Cuomo gave approval for some interscholastic sports to return in September. But later that week, a New York superintendents organization called on Cuomo to reverse course and delay all high school sports until Jan. 1, explaining that extracurricular activities like high school sports would take focus away from safety reopening schools.

There have been several signs during the summer that typical fall sports, like football, could be moved to the spring. The NYSPHSAA's COVID-19 task force this summer considered flipping the athletic calendar, bumping low- and moderate-risk sports like baseball, softball and track and field to the fall, while football would be moved to the spring.

Auburn coach Dave Moskov told The Citizen in July, concerning a potential move to spring, that he is "open to anything."

"Obviously that's going to change things, but there's no reason we shouldn't play football," Moskov said. "It's a matter of when, and if they move it to the spring then so be it."