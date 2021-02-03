High school state tournaments for spring season canceled by NYSPHSAA

For the second straight year, there will be no state tournaments for spring interscholastic sports in New York state.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced during its Executive Committee meeting Wednesday that 2021 spring championships were being canceled due to concerns levied from the state's 11 sections.

The decision also ensures that there will be no state tournaments for the 2020-21 academic year — fall and winter tournaments were also canceled.

"Certainly a difficult decision, however at this time our focus must be on maximum participation of students. Making this announcement now provides schools and Sections with flexibility to appropriately plan & schedule the remaining seasons of the 2020-2021 school year," tweeted NYSPHSAA Executive Director Robert Zayas.

Without state tournaments in the spring, individual sections will have more flexibility to determine start and end dates for the upcoming winter, Fall II and spring seasons. The state's start and end dates for the remaining seasons are as follows: Jan. 4-Feb. 28 for winter; March 1-April 30 for Fall II; and April 19 through the end of the academic year for spring.