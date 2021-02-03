High school state tournaments for spring season canceled by NYSPHSAA

For the second straight year, there will be no state tournaments for spring interscholastic sports in New York state.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced during its Executive Committee meeting Wednesday that 2021 spring championships were being canceled due to concerns levied from the state's 11 sections.
The decision also ensures that there will be no state tournaments for the 2020-21 academic year — fall and winter tournaments were also canceled.
"Certainly a difficult decision, however at this time our focus must be on maximum participation of students. Making this announcement now provides schools and Sections with flexibility to appropriately plan & schedule the remaining seasons of the 2020-2021 school year," tweeted NYSPHSAA Executive Director Robert Zayas.
Without state tournaments in the spring, individual sections will have more flexibility to determine start and end dates for the upcoming winter, Fall II and spring seasons. The state's start and end dates for the remaining seasons are as follows: Jan. 4-Feb. 28 for winter; March 1-April 30 for Fall II; and April 19 through the end of the academic year for spring.
One of the other major factors that led to the NYSPHSAA's decision was likely the state's current travel recommendations. When Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Jan. 22 that high-risk sports could begin play Feb. 1, his decision came with the caveat that all game schedules should remain within each school district's own region. With such a restriction, state tournaments that span the entire state would not be possible.
If state tournaments are able to return for the 2021-22 academic year, it'll mark almost two years since the last time the NYSPHSAA was able to complete state tournaments as scheduled. Before spring 2020 sports seasons were canceled, the NYSPHSAA was unable to complete winter state championships for several sports including basketball, hockey and bowling. Fall 2019 championships went on as scheduled.
In other news:
• The NYSPHSAA is changing its rules regarding the pitcher/designated hitter position in high school baseball.
Under the NYSPHSAA's current rule, a starting pitcher and designated hitter can be listed as the same player in the lineup. If the starting pitcher is relieved, he can remain in the game as the DH, but could not switch to a defensive position. The NYSPHSAA will adopt the National Federation rules, which allow the pitcher/DH to move to a defensive position when replaced by a reliever.
This rule change will go into effect for the spring 2021 season.
