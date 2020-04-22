Hockey history denied: Undefeated Skaneateles left wondering what could've been

News fell like dominoes. First, the NYSPHSAA announced on Wednesday, March 11, that the remaining state hockey games would be played without spectators.

That night the NBA suspended play after a player tested positive for the virus. The NHL, MLB and NCAA did the same the next day. New York state officials had no choice but to follow suit, indefinitely postponing high school winter championships for ice hockey, basketball and bowling.

After hearing the news, Major instructed his players to go warm up while he worked to confirm.

"I found out during practice. To be honest, it was the first time in a long time I didn't know what to do," Major said. "I normally know how to handle those situations, but I kept skating around not knowing what to say to the players about it."

Emotions, Major said, were running high. Some players got angry. Others held back tears. At one point, Major called over his son, sophomore forward Charlie, to gauge how he was feeling.

"I just said, 'Are you OK?' and he literally broken down right in front of me," Major said. "He tried to hold it together as long as he could, but seeing the other guys upset ... I wouldn't expect anything less from the team. They're a group of guys that love playing together. They love hockey.