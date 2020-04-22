Hockey history denied: Undefeated Skaneateles left wondering what could've been

The arrival to the rink was like any other day.
Mitch Major was sitting in his office at the Skaneateles YMCA, preparing to speak to his team prior to practice. His hockey team was only days away from competing in the state semifinal, only two wins from securing the program's second straight state title.
Hockey locker rooms can be rambunctious, but Major recalls it being loud — "unusually loud" — before delivering his pre-practice chat.
The team had already seen the news. There'd be no state semifinal that weekend. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, winter state championships had been indefinitely postponed.
Only days before, the Lakers were enjoying a fun bus ride home from Buffalo after defeating Section VI's Starpoint to clinch another appearance in the state's final four, the program's third in the last five years. Skaneateles would play Section V's Webster Thomas in the Division II state semifinal the following Saturday, March 14 at the HarborCenter in Buffalo.
The Lakers' hopes for a second straight state title and the program's first undefeated season were alive and well.
"When we were playing that game (against Starpoint)," Major said in an interview with The Citizen on Tuesday, "there was nothing going through our heads that suggested we're not gonna be playing next weekend."
News fell like dominoes. First, the NYSPHSAA announced on Wednesday, March 11, that the remaining state hockey games would be played without spectators.
That night the NBA suspended play after a player tested positive for the virus. The NHL, MLB and NCAA did the same the next day. New York state officials had no choice but to follow suit, indefinitely postponing high school winter championships for ice hockey, basketball and bowling.
After hearing the news, Major instructed his players to go warm up while he worked to confirm.
"I found out during practice. To be honest, it was the first time in a long time I didn't know what to do," Major said. "I normally know how to handle those situations, but I kept skating around not knowing what to say to the players about it."
Emotions, Major said, were running high. Some players got angry. Others held back tears. At one point, Major called over his son, sophomore forward Charlie, to gauge how he was feeling.
"I just said, 'Are you OK?' and he literally broken down right in front of me," Major said. "He tried to hold it together as long as he could, but seeing the other guys upset ... I wouldn't expect anything less from the team. They're a group of guys that love playing together. They love hockey.
"It's gonna be emotional when you're not able to do something that was a goal of theirs, and that was to repeat as state champs."
The Lakers weren't only hoping to repeat. Through 23 games, Skaneateles' record remained untarnished. Twenty-three games, 22 wins and one tie.
History will show the Lakers as New York's first hockey team to go undefeated but not win the state title. But Skaneateles wasn't robbed by a hot goaltender or a bad call by an official. The team was denied by a global health crisis.
New York left open the possibility that tournaments could resume at a later date, and in that instance teams would be permitted some time to practice prior to games being played. In the days following the postponement news, the Lakers played a blue vs. gold team scrimmage, and were then treated to a team dinner at Rosalie's Cucina in Skaneateles, paid for by the school.
"As practice ended everybody was sad and pretty bummed out that we didn't get another chance to defend the title," said junior forward Charlie Russell. "We were optimistic, but I wouldn't say we were expecting to play again."
Eleven days after the initial decision to postpone, the NYSPHSAA elected to cancel the remaining winter championships.
With no official closure to the season — the Lakers couldn't hold a season-ending banquet — Major hopes to bring the team together for a picnic this summer to hand out team awards and enjoy each other's company once again.
That might serve as the final get-together many players that strung together two of the most successful seasons in New York state hockey history. Skaneateles has a small senior class of three, led by captain Colin Weeks, but the Lakers will lose several other players to prep school next year. Both Russell and sophomore Garrett Krieger will attend Northwood School in Lake Placid. Sophomore defenseman Cam Lowe is heading to Millbrook School in Dutchess County, while partner Jack Henry is going to Bishop Kearney in Rochester to play for the new boys select team.
Major is optimistic he'll still return a competitive roster next year. Cole Heintz and son Charlie will be back to lead the offense, and Adam Casper, who manned the net during the Lakers' championship run last year and most of this season, will also return. He's also encouraged to see younger players that had little ice time in 2019-20 develop into key players.
However, while this season ended on a sour and unfinished note, there will be no replacing this particular team.
"They're just a great group of guys that had fun every day and worked hard," Major said. "When you have a culture like that, it's fun to look back on those years and say, 'Wow, so many cool stories to tell about those guys.'
"There's not gonna be a banner up there that says state champs, but they definitely left their mark on Skaneateles hockey history."
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.
