Holland Stadium gains new tenant, temporarily, as Auburn wrestlers host outdoor matches

AUBURN — For years, Holland Stadium behind Auburn Middle School has been home to several interscholastic sports programs, like football, lacrosse and soccer.
On Saturday the field gained a new tenant, at least on a temporary basis: wrestling.
The Maroons' varsity wrestling program held a quad-meet at Holland Stadium on Saturday, with participating programs including Central Square, Chittenango, East Syracuse Minoa and Syracuse City.
The outdoor meet was possible due to the delayed season. Wrestlers typically hit the mat during the winter interscholastic season, but due to COVID-19 concerns this season was pushed back to spring.
The brain childs of the outdoor meet were Auburn Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo and Athletic Director Tamela Ray.
"Even when we first got the turf, I always threw out the idea that it'd be nice to someday wrestle out here," Auburn coach Andy Corbett said. "Obviously from November to March is our normal season, so it'd be tough to do unless it were a summer tournament. But then the pandemic came and pushed us to spring, and it was a perfect opportunity for us to get together."
Wrestling was one of several sports — football is another example — of interscholastics that were deemed high-risk by New York state and unable to compete during its typical season.
In January, Gov. Andrew Cuomo approved high-risk sports, including wrestling, to begin competition.
When wrestlers could hit the mats was another question altogether. High-risk sports were eligible to begin Feb. 1, but that was too late in the calendar for wrestling to take part in its typical winter season. Joining fall II, which began in March, was another option. However, several conferences in Section III, including the Salt City Athletic Conference which Auburn is a member, chose to delay wrestling even further until the spring season.
The last postponement spawned a unique opportunity: to wrestle outside.
Saturday's matches didn't go on without a hitch, though. The afternoon sun beat down on the pair of mats on the Holland Stadium turf, so any pinned wrestler received a nice dose of scorching heat to their bodies. Several battles had to be delayed as well, as the tape holding the mats together came undone.
"If we were to do this again, I'd probably think about putting a tent or something over one of the mats," Corbett said. "But we worked through it and we mopped between matches to keep it cool. It might even be a good idea in the future to do it at night, under the lights."
Auburn's wrestlers went 13-4 throughout the day, including a 3-0 performance from senior and two-time reigning section champion Luca Pirozzolo. Bradley Boyhan, Mitchell White and Anthony Dawley also picked up multiple wins, while eighth-grader Michael Boyhan earned a victory in his lone match.
While an outdoor meet was a unique experience, the delay to wrestling season had its downsides. Section III is not hosting a postseason tournament this year, nor is there a state tournament. Several student-athletes also had to choose between participating in the delayed wrestling season, or their typical spring sport (which all were unable to compete in in 2020).
"Several rosters around the section have the same thing happening. We lost a couple kids to lacrosse, a couple to baseball, a couple that didn't want to transition from football to wrestling right away," Corbett said. "I'm glad we have the guys that came out. For some of them, I don't think wrestling is their main sport and they use wrestling for conditioning. I understand both sides of it, and I feel bad that some kids had to make a hard decision, whether they come out for me or a different spring sport."
The smaller roster has its benefits, too. When Auburn does wrestle against multiple schools, it's an opportunity for everyone to grapple two or three times.
"My guys just get to wrestle, which is the most important thing," Corbett said. "That's kinda the philosophy of this season. We just want them to wrestle. They can wrestle some guys around their weight and around their competitive level, and hopefully get some wins."
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.