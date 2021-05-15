Holland Stadium gains new tenant, temporarily, as Auburn wrestlers host outdoor matches

While an outdoor meet was a unique experience, the delay to wrestling season had its downsides. Section III is not hosting a postseason tournament this year, nor is there a state tournament. Several student-athletes also had to choose between participating in the delayed wrestling season, or their typical spring sport (which all were unable to compete in in 2020).

"Several rosters around the section have the same thing happening. We lost a couple kids to lacrosse, a couple to baseball, a couple that didn't want to transition from football to wrestling right away," Corbett said. "I'm glad we have the guys that came out. For some of them, I don't think wrestling is their main sport and they use wrestling for conditioning. I understand both sides of it, and I feel bad that some kids had to make a hard decision, whether they come out for me or a different spring sport."

The smaller roster has its benefits, too. When Auburn does wrestle against multiple schools, it's an opportunity for everyone to grapple two or three times.

"My guys just get to wrestle, which is the most important thing," Corbett said. "That's kinda the philosophy of this season. We just want them to wrestle. They can wrestle some guys around their weight and around their competitive level, and hopefully get some wins."

