Hoops return: Southern Cayuga tops Union Springs

POPLAR RIDGE — The gym was quieter than normal, but the Southern Cayuga and Union Springs' boys basketball teams are happy to be on the court.

Happier still are the Chiefs, who secured a home-and-home sweep over their Cayuga County rivals.

A 29-point performance from senior Jackson Otis was enough to propel Southern Cayuga over Union Springs 65-61 Friday at Southern Cayuga High School. The Chiefs also topped the Wolves when the two teams met earlier this week.

For players on both teams, returning to the court was long-awaited. The scene, however, is different. Bleachers typically filled with parents and the student body were instead empty, save for the players who sat higher in the stands to maintain distance from teammates on the bench.

When either team drained a big shot, there was no roar from those in attendance, just muffled shouts from the bench area from players whose faces were covered by masks.

"They bought in pretty hard that it was gonna be different," Southern Cayuga coach Dennis Johnson said after the game. "It was kinda, focus on what you can control and do the best you can with it. Would you rather play without a mask? Of course, but this is our new normal and what you've got to do to play so let's go."