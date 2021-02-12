Hoops return: Southern Cayuga tops Union Springs

POPLAR RIDGE — The gym was quieter than normal, but the Southern Cayuga and Union Springs' boys basketball teams are happy to be on the court.
Happier still are the Chiefs, who secured a home-and-home sweep over their Cayuga County rivals.
A 29-point performance from senior Jackson Otis was enough to propel Southern Cayuga over Union Springs 65-61 Friday at Southern Cayuga High School. The Chiefs also topped the Wolves when the two teams met earlier this week.
For players on both teams, returning to the court was long-awaited. The scene, however, is different. Bleachers typically filled with parents and the student body were instead empty, save for the players who sat higher in the stands to maintain distance from teammates on the bench.
When either team drained a big shot, there was no roar from those in attendance, just muffled shouts from the bench area from players whose faces were covered by masks.
"They bought in pretty hard that it was gonna be different," Southern Cayuga coach Dennis Johnson said after the game. "It was kinda, focus on what you can control and do the best you can with it. Would you rather play without a mask? Of course, but this is our new normal and what you've got to do to play so let's go."
Early on, it looked as though Union Springs would avenge its loss from earlier in the week. The Wolves hit the Chiefs with a steady diet of 3s, including a pair from junior Jose Reyes (21 points)
But a 20-17 first quarter lead wasn't enough as the Wolves went cold on offense in the second quarter. Holding Union Springs to only seven points that frame, Southern Cayuga leaned on baskets from Nick Thurston (10 points) and Steven Sherman (15 points) to build a 37-27 advantage by halftime.
While that comfort waned thanks to a pair of 3s from the Wolves' Andrew Salls (14 points) in the third, Southern Cayuga still entered the fourth quarter with a seven-point lead. That lead grew to double digits at one point in the fourth.
Union Springs didn't easily succumb. In the final minute, Reyes scored five straight points to make it 64-61, and the Chiefs threw an ensuing inbound pass out of bounds to give the Wolves possession down only a score.
But Union Springs couldn't drain the equalizer and was forced to foul the Chiefs' Brandon Vanacore, who went 1-for-2 from the free-throw line to close out the game.
"We hung on at the end. It got a little closer than we wanted, but credit to (coach Dan Cerro) and Union Springs for putting the pressure on there," Johnson said. "We've got to make a better pass there, but the seniors stepped up and made baskets in key situations and took care of the ball when they needed to before that.
Like all teams in New York state, the Chiefs will take a closely contested win over nothing at all. Basketball, considered a high-risk sport in the state's latest guidelines for sports and recreation, couldn't start officially preparing for the season until Feb. 1 — about three months later than normal.
While Otis led the team in scoring, recording 10 points in the first quarter and nine in the fourth quarter, Johnson credits the senior for being the heartbeat of the team through a tough period while waiting for a possible season.
Positivity will be important to maintain as the condensed season wears on, as any positive COVID test could bench teams for weeks. The Chiefs and Wolves, like countless other teams in New York, are playing without the hope of postseason play.
Instead, they play for pride, especially the seniors.
"They understand that for a lot of them, this is their last chance to play," Johnson said. "They want to go out the best way they can on the court.
"(Otis) is probably the most positive leader I've ever been around. He's always bringing people along, always trying to make people better and it's always with a smile on his face. You always cheer for a kid like that."
Southern Cayuga next has a back-to-back games scheduled against Moravia starting Tuesday, while plays next on Friday, Feb. 19 at Groton.
Boys basketball: Southern Cayuga - Union Springs
Boys basketball: Southern Cayuga - Union Springs 1
Boys basketball: Southern Cayuga - Union Springs 2
Boys basketball: Southern Cayuga - Union Springs 3
Boys basketball: Southern Cayuga - Union Springs 5
Boys basketball: Southern Cayuga - Union Springs 6
Boys basketball: Southern Cayuga - Union Springs 7
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.