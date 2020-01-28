How Diamondbacks trade for Starling Marte might affect Auburn's Tim Locastro

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There's always the possibility for injuries. That was what allowed Locastro to get several of his starts last season. Peralta dealt with some injuries for a good chunk of 2019, so Locastro filled in and played well in his absence. It's a long season. That's why having a guy like Locastro is important.

The Diamondbacks clearly value Locastro, and for good reason. He can get on base — he had a .357 on-base percentage and set a club single-season record with 22 hits-by-pitches — and he's a speedster. He stole 17 bases last season, which ranked him second on the team.

Whether he starts or not, Locastro's speed will be an asset. And he could be called on late in games to spark a rally. He had three walk-off hits in 2019.

What Locastro wants more than anything is to win, and the Diamondbacks will be in contention this season. The Diamondbacks won 85 games in 2019, despite dealing with several injuries and a late-season losing streak that knocked them out of the wild-card race.

The Diamondbacks made several key additions in free agency, including the signing of former San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner. Bumgarner's numbers took a hit over the last few seasons as the Giants struggled, but he's still capable of being an ace.