How Diamondbacks trade for Starling Marte might affect Auburn's Tim Locastro

The Arizona Diamondbacks completed a trade Monday that could affect how much Auburn native Tim Locastro sees the field this season.
The Diamondbacks acquired outfielder Starling Marte from the Pittsburgh Pirates for two prospects. Marte, who primarily played center fielder for the Pirates, is expected to be the Diamondbacks' center fielder.
During the offseason, the Diamondbacks have made roster additions to bolster the lineup. Kole Calhoun, a former Los Angeles Angels outfielder, is expected to take over as the Diamondbacks' right fielder. David Peralta, who has been with the club since 2014, will remain in left field.
Before the Diamondbacks added Calhoun and Starling Marte, there was an outside chance that Locastro would split time in center with Ketel Marte. Ketel Marte can play center field, but he also plays second base. Even with Calhoun's signing, there was a shot that Ketel Marte and Locastro would handle the center field duties. But that changed with the trade for Starling Marte.
When healthy, Calhoun, Starling Marte and Peralta can play at least 130 or 140 games in a season. If they stay healthy, that will limit Locastro's opportunities to be a starter as the fourth outfielder in the mix. But he will likely get some starts when Calhoun, Marte or Peralta need a day off. Locastro started 44 games in 2019. Based on how often the Diamondbacks' new outfielders have played in the past, Locastro should get a similar number of starts this season.
There's always the possibility for injuries. That was what allowed Locastro to get several of his starts last season. Peralta dealt with some injuries for a good chunk of 2019, so Locastro filled in and played well in his absence. It's a long season. That's why having a guy like Locastro is important.
The Diamondbacks clearly value Locastro, and for good reason. He can get on base — he had a .357 on-base percentage and set a club single-season record with 22 hits-by-pitches — and he's a speedster. He stole 17 bases last season, which ranked him second on the team.
Whether he starts or not, Locastro's speed will be an asset. And he could be called on late in games to spark a rally. He had three walk-off hits in 2019.
What Locastro wants more than anything is to win, and the Diamondbacks will be in contention this season. The Diamondbacks won 85 games in 2019, despite dealing with several injuries and a late-season losing streak that knocked them out of the wild-card race.
The Diamondbacks made several key additions in free agency, including the signing of former San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner. Bumgarner's numbers took a hit over the last few seasons as the Giants struggled, but he's still capable of being an ace.
It's not crazy to think the Diamondbacks could challenge the Los Angeles Dodgers for the National League West crown this season. At the very least, the Diamondbacks will contend for a wild-card spot.
Locastro told The Citizen in September that he hoped the Diamondbacks could build on the strong finish — 10 wins in the last 14 games — to the 2019 season and "be ready to go and compete next year." It appears the Diamondbacks are ready, and Locastro will be a key part of that effort.
