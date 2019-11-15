You've heard this a lot over the last several hours: What Myles Garrett did has no place in the NFL.
It's true, but now the NFL needs to show its teams, players and fans that Garrett's actions truly have no place in the game.
To recap: Garrett's Cleveland Browns played the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday night. On the second-to-last play of the game, with the game already out of reach, Garrett rushed Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and took him to the ground. Rudolph took exception and a scuffle ensued. Garrett ripped Rudolph's helmet off and swung it wildly, striking the quarterback in the head.
NFL veterans appeared on television or took to Twitter to say they haven't seen anything like it in the game. It highlighted the severity of the incident.
It's clear Garrett will be suspended, but for how long?
A lot of people are arguing that he should be done for the season. The Browns have six games remaining in the 2019 season. It's possible the NFL may view that as a suitable penalty. But they should send a stronger message.
An appropriate penalty would be the equivalent of one season — the remaining six games of this year, plus the first 10 regular season games of the 2020 season.
You have free articles remaining.
There are some who may view that as harsh, but these actions warrant a harsh penalty.
For years, the NFL has taken a strict approach to enforcing its substance abuse policy. Guys busted for the nonviolent offense of using marijuana get four-game suspensions or, if they're repeat offenders, longer. Because they smoked marijuana, we're told, they committed some grave offense that warrants a multi-game suspension.
That same standard hasn't been applied to on-field conduct. Exhibit A: Look at how long it took for the NFL to come down hard on Vontaze Burfict. Yes, the league finally suspended him for the remainder of the season after another cheap shot. But he was a repeat offender. The NFL, it seemed, reached its breaking point.
Unfortunately, it came too late. The damage has been done. Burfict has dealt punishing blows to multiple players. The NFL's soft approach to those types of actions weren't proportionate to the effect of the hits on player safety. For a league that claims player safety is a priority, they don't act like it when it comes time to punish players who put others in danger.
It's time for the NFL to send a message. Garrett is one of the game's rising defensive stars. He's among the league leaders in sacks. He should face a stiff penalty for what he did Thursday night. It's true that his actions have no place in the game. Now it's time for the league to prove it.
UPDATE: The NFL announced Friday Myles Garrett has been suspended indefinitely. He is suspended, at minimum, for the remainder of the 2019 regular season and playoffs. The earliest he could return to action is the 2020 season.