Hughes scores 25 points, Syracuse rolls Pitt

Hughes got wherever he wanted whenever he wanted against Pitt's defense. The Panthers put together a small surge at the beginning of the second half, getting within 11 at one point but the momentum didn't last. Pitt looked indecisive against the Orange's zone and either settled for 3-pointers it couldn't make — the Panthers shot just 6 of 26 from 3 — or unsuccessfully tried to get to the rim.

When Girard III knocked down 3-pointers on consecutive possessions, it gave Syracuse a 57-32 advantage. Pitt coach Jeff Capel sent in senior Anthony Starzynski — a walk-on — looking for a spark that never arrived.

BIG PICTURE

Syracuse: The Orange probably need to win their final three regular season games and then make some serious noise in the ACC tournament to have any shot at the NCAAs, but winning so easily with Boeheim a non-factor showcased the kind of depth they didn't have earlier in the year.