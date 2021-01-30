'I felt fortunate': Auburn native JD Forrest on his new role as Penguins' AHL head coach

Forrest grew up playing youth hockey in Auburn and later for the Syracuse Stars organization until joining the United States' national development program as a teenager. Forrest went on to play four years at Boston College, winning a national title in 2001 alongside future Stanley Cup champion and Rochester native Brian Gionta.

Chosen by the Carolina Hurricanes in the sixth round of the 2000 draft, Forrest never reached the NHL but did have a cup of coffee in the AHL and later played professionally in Finland, Switzerland and Germany.

Even during his playing career, Forrest knew he wanted to remain involved with hockey after he hung up the skates, though he wasn't completely sure in what capacity. Forrest spent the 2013-14 with the Augsburg Panthers in one of Germany's pro leagues, and then returned to the United States hoping to catch on somewhere closer to home.

But Forrest made it known through various contacts that he was interested in a transition to coaching. A call from former U.S. Development Program coach Don Granato followed, and Forrest was offered a position on that coaching staff. Though he was still training to play, Forrest mulled it over and later accepted.