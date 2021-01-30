'I felt fortunate': Auburn native JD Forrest on his new role as Penguins' AHL head coach

JD Forrest's job interview lasted four years.
That's how the newly minted head coach of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, American Hockey League farm club of the Pittsburgh Penguins, looks back on the hiring process.
No, Forrest didn't fill out a literal application. He didn't endure countless hours of Zoom calls explaining to the Penguins' front office why he was the man for the job.
Four productive seasons as an assistant with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, running the team's defense, was his resume. When the Penguins promoted Mike Vellucci to NHL head coach Mike Sullivan's staff in Pittsburgh, Forrest was suddenly in line for a promotion.
"The way that I approached it was that (head coach) was a job I really wanted and one I thought I was qualified for," Forrest told The Citizen on Saturday. "I know it's a coveted job around the league. I don't think in this game that anything gets handed to you, so I was of the mindset that whatever I have to do to make myself the best candidate is what I'm gonna do. If Pittsburgh thinks I'm the way to go, then they'll hire me.
"I felt fortunate that they were in my corner."
The Auburn native was officially named Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins head coach in September, but when exactly Forrest would take his place behind the Penguins' bench was unclear. The AHL didn't even finish its 2019-20 season due to COVID-19 concerns, while the NHL took a five-month hiatus that began in March and waited until late September to award the Stanley Cup.
The AHL's seemingly endless offseason officially concluded this week as team's reconvened for training camp (most AHL players have been skating with their NHL clubs for a few weeks already; the NHL's regular season began Jan. 13.)
After a pair of preseason games Sunday and Tuesday, Forrest will make his AHL head coaching debut next Saturday, Feb. 6 as the Penguins host Binghamton.
The 39-year-old's new gig will carry with it unprecedented circumstances for the AHL. Three clubs — the Charlotte Checkers, Milwaukee Admirals and Springfield Thunderbirds — opted out of the 2020-21 season, while the remaining 28 teams will play regionally-based schedules. The Penguins make three trips to nearby Syracuse to face the Crunch, with the first scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 13.
In previous years when Forrest and the Penguins traveled to Syracuse, a busload of friends and family would make the trip from Auburn to see their hometown hero. Not this year though, as the AHL will not allow spectators to start the season.
The health protocols, which include regular COVID tests and a facial covering requirement around facilities, only add to the challenges for a first-year head coach.
"We're dealing with things that haven't been dealt with. The overall responsibility everyone has from a health standpoint is enormous," Forrest said. "It's only going to make everyone that's involved with this even better. This is what we're dealing with, and I'm just happy I've got the opportunity to be with Wilkes-Barre."
Forrest grew up playing youth hockey in Auburn and later for the Syracuse Stars organization until joining the United States' national development program as a teenager. Forrest went on to play four years at Boston College, winning a national title in 2001 alongside future Stanley Cup champion and Rochester native Brian Gionta.
Chosen by the Carolina Hurricanes in the sixth round of the 2000 draft, Forrest never reached the NHL but did have a cup of coffee in the AHL and later played professionally in Finland, Switzerland and Germany.
Even during his playing career, Forrest knew he wanted to remain involved with hockey after he hung up the skates, though he wasn't completely sure in what capacity. Forrest spent the 2013-14 with the Augsburg Panthers in one of Germany's pro leagues, and then returned to the United States hoping to catch on somewhere closer to home.
But Forrest made it known through various contacts that he was interested in a transition to coaching. A call from former U.S. Development Program coach Don Granato followed, and Forrest was offered a position on that coaching staff. Though he was still training to play, Forrest mulled it over and later accepted.
Six years later, Forrest is now in charge of grooming the next batch of Pittsburgh Penguins stars. He considers himself fortunate that on any given day, he could share the ice with legendary players like Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Looking on from above could be Hockey Hall of Famer and current Penguins owner Mario Lemieux.
"You walk into the rink in Pittsburgh and go into the locker room, and there's Stanley Cup history," Forrest said. "You're sharing space and communicating with the amazing players and a phenomenal coaching staff. There's not a day that goes by where I don't feel extremely lucky for the position that I'm in."
Forrest even dares to dream bigger, of an NHL coaching gig, though his primary focus remains on the here and now.
"(Becoming an NHL coach) is something you keep in the back of your mind. Certainly it's a goal," Forrest said. "From my experience, having been able to achieve relative success so far, whatever job I've been given my goal is to do the best I can. I try not to think that because I'm a head coach here, I'm going to be a head coach in the NHL.
"Hopefully people take notice and things happen after that, but I firmly believe in being in the spot you're at, doing the best job in that role, and then see what comes after."
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.