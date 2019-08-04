'I love it here': Auburn native Tim Locastro is playing his game with MLB's Diamondbacks

NEW YORK — Tim Locastro swung at the pitch and connected. The ball flew and landed a few rows deep over the left-field wall.
The Auburn native, an outfielder with the Arizona Diamondbacks, hit his first major league home run. At Yankee Stadium.
NEW YORK — Tim Locastro shook off the nerves and achieved a milestone he'll never forget.
It's a moment that ballplayers dream about as children. Many don't make it to the majors. Locastro is among the few who can say they are living out their dreams.
How did this former Little Leaguer who was the starting shortstop for the Auburn Maroons varsity team and an All-American at Ithaca College make it here? The home run at Yankee Stadium is misleading. He didn't power his way to the highest level of baseball. He did what it took to win.
In interviews with The Citizen over a two-day period in the visitor's clubhouse at Yankee Stadium, Locastro discussed his breakthrough with the Diamondbacks, his style of play and major league future.
'I'm going to continue to play my game'
Locastro's college and high school coaches describe him as a "throwback player." He's not going to belt 20, 30 or 40 home runs a season — an expectation of players in an era when round-trippers are at record levels. But TJ Gamba, the former Auburn varsity baseball coach, and George Valesente, the Hall of Fame coach at Ithaca College, say he can do everything else.
As of Friday, Locastro had a .261 batting average and .365 on-base percentage. He's hit one home run, scored 24 runs and driven in 15 runs.
Those are the traditional metrics used to assess a baseball player. There are others.
Locastro, according to Major League Baseball's StatCast, has the fastest sprint speed in the game. His average sprint speed — "feet per second in a player's fastest one-second window," according to MLB — is 30.6 feet per second.
StatCast defines a bolt as a run above 30 feet per second. Locastro ranks fifth in the majors with 43 bolts. The four players ahead of him are everyday starters. He's played in 59 of the Diamondbacks' 109 games this season.
Where did his speed come from?
"I don't know, to be honest," Locastro said with a smile. "I know my freshman and sophomore years in college I didn't really steal that many bases. (He had 12 stolen bases in his first two years at Ithaca.) My junior year, I stole 40 bases and got caught one time."
He remembers the game against the University of Rochester where he was caught stealing. He insists he was safe.
"My junior year just sort of took off," Locastro added. "I got some confidence stealing bases and then everything else fell into place. I'm going to continue playing my game like that."
And he has. In seven minor league seasons, he stole 170 bases. In 80 major league games, he has 14 stolen bases.
Locastro's speed is a defensive asset for the Diamondbacks. Throughout high school, college and most of his minor league career, he was an infielder. It was during his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers that he shifted to outfield.
With the Diamondbacks, he is the fourth outfielder on the team. He'll get spot starts, fill in when a teammate is hurt — as he did when left fielder David Peralta was on the injured list in July — and enter as a defensive replacement late in games.
In spring training, he made a diving catch while playing right field for the Diamondbacks. The diving catches continued in the regular season. Locastro has said that he treats the outfield as a "no-fly zone." If it's hit his way, he's going to try and catch the ball.
Diamondbacks Manager Torey Lovullo likes that mentality.
"We've seen him make some spectacular plays," Lovullo said in an interview at Yankee Stadium. "One that jumps to my mind is the lead-off batter of the game about a week ago. (Locastro) dove in head-first and crashed into the left field wall and about knocked himself out. That, to me, describes who Tim Locastro is."
On the play Lovullo mentioned, Locastro ran 116 feet and his sprint speed was measured at 30.1 feet per second, according to StatCast.
Lovullo said Locastro and another Diamondbacks outfielder, Jarrod Dyson, are close in being able to get to full speed quickly. While Locastro is one of the fastest players in baseball, his skipper says he utilizes that tool the right way.
"He engages all the information and processes it to be the best base runner he can possibly be every single time he's on the bases," Lovullo said.
Taking one for the team
A hallmark of Locastro's style is his willingness to get hit by pitches. He isn't afraid to "take one for the team" to get on base.
Locastro is tied for fifth in the majors with 14 hits-by-pitches this season. He equaled an MLB record when he was hit by a pitch three times in a May 24 game against the San Francisco Giants.
In a June 23 game against the Giants, he was visibly frustrated after not getting hit by an inside pitch. The bases were loaded in the bottom of the 10th inning. If he got hit, the Diamondbacks would've won the game.
"You're just trying to get that run in any way you can," Locastro said. "At that point in the year, I was getting hit a lot. That would've been nice to get the hit-by-pitch and score the game-winning run."
Fortunately for Locastro, the next pitch was in nearly the same spot. He lined the walk-off RBI single into left field. The Diamondbacks snapped a six-game losing streak.
That trait — willing to take a pitch to the body — isn't one possessed by many players. Most will go to great lengths to avoid getting hit, whether it's due to the pain or fear of serious injury.
In three seasons at Ithaca College, Locastro was hit by a pitch 50 times. He had 27 hits-by-pitches in his junior year.
After being drafted in 2013 and entering the professional ranks, he continued to get hit by pitches. He has 15 hits-by-pitches over three seasons in the majors and 161 in seven minor league seasons.
Gamba, Locastro's high school coach, told The Citizen that he has "been accused of helping people learn" how to get hit by pitches. But he thinks his former pupil takes it to another level.
"He's in the same boat I am with that: If you can get on base — the last time I checked all those statistics are great — but the one statistic that counts is touch home plate more than the other team," Gamba said. "And he understands that."
For Locastro, getting hit by a pitch is another way of achieving the goal to get on base. If it helps the team, he's going to do it.
"Growing up, getting on base was the only thing I ever really worried about and that's what we were sort of preached to do," he said. "I just tried to continue it and never really stopped. That's my game: Get on base, steal a base, score runs. That's what I'm gonna do."
A Diamondback
Locastro succeeded at every level of minor league baseball. When he was called up by the Dodgers for the final three games of the 2017 regular season, he stole a base as a pinch-runner and had one at-bat as a pinch-hitter.
The following season, he split time between the big league club and the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City. In 18 games with the major league team, he had two hits in 11 at-bats. He started three of those games.
The Dodgers advanced to the World Series in 2017 and 2018, but Locastro wasn't on the postseason roster.
Not long after the 2018 season ended, the Dodgers designated Locastro for assignment and traded him to the New York Yankees. He welcomed the opportunity to play for a new club and his family was excited that he might play for their favorite team.
However, his time as a Yankee was short-lived. In January, the Yankees traded him to the Diamondbacks.
He played well in spring training with the Diamondbacks. He was optioned to Triple-A Reno for the start of the season, but Arizona promoted him to the major league roster in April. He was sent down twice before being called up May 24. He has remained with the Diamondbacks for more than two months.
"Obviously, it was a long offseason," Locastro said. "But I was just ready for spring training to get started and Know where I was going to actually be. Once the season got underway, baseball was baseball. I'm really excited where I'm at right now."
Picture this: I'm at Yankee Stadium Wednesday on assignment to photograph a kid from Auburn.…
Locastro has been at his best after the All-Star break. As of Friday, he has a .333 batting average — 12 hits in 36 at-bats — in 12 games since July 14. He had four multi-hit games in the second half of the month, including a two-hit game in his Yankee Stadium debut Wednesday.
As Arizona enters the final two months of the regular season, Locastro's focus is on the playoff race. The Diamondbacks are in the hunt for one of two National League Wild Card spots.
"The only thing we're worried about — everybody in this locker room — is win the game. Win today. That's all we're all gonna try to do," he said. "That's what I'm gonna try and help the team do."
Lovullo, who is in a third season as the club's manager, said Locastro is a good all-around baseball player who cares about his teammates.
"He is exactly what we want an Arizona Diamondback to be ... Somebody that is passionate about growing and learning each and every day," Lovullo said. "There is nobody that has worked harder to get to this point in his career than Tim Locastro. It's an honor to share the dugout with him. He goes out with an incredible passion and energy that grabs the rest of his teammates."
Locastro hopes to remain with the club that has given him an opportunity to play his game.
"I love it here," he said. "This is the best thing that could've happened for me in my baseball career. I'm excited and looking to move forward with it."
This week, Tim Locastro returns to where his baseball career began — sort of.
For the first time in seven professional seasons, the Auburn native will play in his home state. An outfielder with the Arizona Diamondbacks, he will be with the team for a two-game series against the New York Yankees Tuesday and Wednesday.
While the games will be played at Yankee Stadium, more than 250 miles away from his hometown, many of Locastro's family and friends plan to attend. It's a rare opportunity to see Auburn's third major leaguer, whose team's main rivals play in Los Angeles, San Francisco and other cities in the western U.S., on the East Coast.
Days before Locastro and the Diamondbacks travel to New York, The Citizen spoke with former coaches and teammates from the high school, college and professional ranks about the Auburnian's development and how, despite long odds, he was able to reach the highest level of baseball.
'He's a winner'
Steve Komanecky played with and against Locastro from youth baseball to college. They were members of the Auburn Little League All-Stars that, 15 years ago this month, won the district title. Six years after their Little League triumph, they led the Auburn varsity baseball team to a Section III title.
"Timmy was always one of the more talented players," Komanecky recalled in an interview. "But not only one of the most talented players, he was the one that won the most. He was the most competitive."
One of Komanecky's memories of Locastro came from Little League games when they were on opposing teams. If Komanecky was on the mound and Locastro reached base, he would try to steal second — a fact other pitchers have learned throughout Locastro's playing career.
"He was always looking for a way to get to the next base," Komanecky said.
After graduating from Auburn High School in 2010, both played college baseball — Komanecky at SUNY Cortland and Locastro at Ithaca College. Their paths crossed in an April 9, 2013 game.
Komanecky entered as a relief pitcher in the fourth inning and remained in the game until the sixth inning. One of the final batters he faced was Locastro, his longtime friend.
As Locastro walked to the plate, Komanecky recalled, they made eye contact and each laughed at what was about to unfold — two Auburnians and teammates since youth baseball going head-to-head on the field.
Locastro won the duel. He walked and eventually scored after Komanecky exited the game. Ithaca defeated Cortland 9-5.
Komanecky, a physical education teacher, varsity hockey coach and JV baseball coach in the Peru Central School District, isn't surprised that Locastro ascended to the majors. Some Division III players might get drafted, but they won't make it far in the minor leagues.
"He's always found a way," Komanecky said of Locastro. "He's a winner."
'A kid playing a kid's game'
One of the key figures in Locastro's development is TJ Gamba. If you talk to enough people in Auburn, they will tell you that no one locally knows more about baseball than Gamba, who now coaches at Cayuga Community College.
Gamba, a lifelong Auburnian, starred with the Maroons and was an All-American at Ithaca College. He was drafted by the Cleveland Indians in 1986 and played three seasons of minor league baseball. He was an assistant coach at Ithaca before returning to coach in his hometown.
During Locastro's high school years, Gamba was the varsity baseball coach. In 2008, Locastro joined the varsity team in his sophomore season.
Locastro was the Maroons' shortstop for three years. He was a key member of teams that advanced to three consecutive sectional finals. After back-to-back losses in 2008 and 2009, Auburn won the Section III crown in 2010 — Locastro's senior year.
"He always had good instincts as a baseball player," Gamba recalled. "That's what makes him him. That's why he's where he's at. Not only being blessed with some skills, he has fun. He's a kid playing a kid's game."
Gamba praised Locastro's work ethic and his team-first mindset.
"He's always talking about how he's going to help the team win, how his teammates are helping him achieve some things," he added. "That's a heck of a trait and quality to have and he's always had that innately. He was born with it. He went through our system with it."
Tom Napoli, Gamba's assistant coach, agreed. He said that not only is Locastro a great baseball player but he's a better person.
Like Gamba, Napoli highlighted Locastro's effort. As a youngster, he would show up to practices early and would put in additional work to improve his play.
"He made everyone else around him better," Napoli said. "He made us look pretty good coaching with his talent."
Ithaca College
Gamba recalls there were a couple of college coaches who weren't interested in Locastro. Fortunately for the Auburn product, he didn't have to go far to get a shot at playing collegiate baseball.
Locastro went to Ithaca College and played three seasons for the Bombers, from 2011 through 2013. His coach was George Valesente, an American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee who led the Ithaca baseball program for 41 seasons.
Valesente remembers Locastro's arrival at Ithaca.
"He wasn't at full size at the time. He was still underweight," he said in an interview. "But one thing that he had was great enthusiasm and just a great love for being on the baseball field and playing baseball all the time."
In his freshman season, Locastro started all 32 games the Bombers played. He hit .250 with one home run, 14 runs batted in, 21 runs scored and five stolen bases.
Locastro improved on those numbers in his sophomore campaign. He batted .444 for Ithaca, hit 3 home runs, scored 40 runs and had 17 RBI in 33 games. In his junior year, he hit .436 with four home runs, 71 runs scored and 36 RBI in 48 games.
Several of Locastro's former coaches and teammates mentioned his hustle and willingness to do whatever it takes to help the team, and Valesente was no exception. Locastro was hit by a pitch 50 times in three seasons at Ithaca. He stole 52 bases during his college career, including 40 in his junior season.
"We didn't have a steal sign. We had a stop steal sign for him," Valesente recalled. "He could steal whenever he wanted unless I said 'no, you can't steal this particular time.' He was so instinctive. His ability to evaluate a pitcher and his move. He was so comfortable on the bases. He wasn't tensed up. He had a nice comfort level of his leads and a great burst of speed. He was at full speed in about a step and a half, if not less than that. We just sort of let him go.
"Everybody thought I was a genius. I was far from that. I just had a young man who exemplified how you compete at a sport. You play it to win and you do what you have to do to help the team win."
Locastro's junior season was good enough to earn him second-team All-American honors. He also received attention from major league scouts. More than a week after he played his final game for Ithaca, the Toronto Blue Jays selected him in the 13th round of the 2013 draft.
The minors
After being drafted by the Blue Jays, Locastro was assigned to Bluefield — a rookie-level club that plays in the Appalachian League. Dennis Holmberg, who managed the Auburn Doubledays from 2002 to 2010, was Bluefield's skipper.
"Timmy was a guy who was blessed with some baseball skills and especially the fact that he could run," Holmberg, who now manages the Gulf Coast League Blue Jays, recalled in a phone interview. "Everything wasn't as smooth, but he played hard and he got the job done."
Locastro, who moved from shortstop to second base, had a successful first year in professional baseball. He hit .283, had a .367 on-base percentage and stole 12 bases in 43 games.
In 2014, he played for the Blue Jays' short-season Single-A affiliate in Vancouver. He produced at the plate — he had a .313 batting average and .407 on-base percentage in 67 games — and was selected to play in the Northwest League All-Star Game.
Locastro changed teams in 2015. In July of that year, the Blue Jays traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The transaction, Holmberg noted, was significant for the Blue Jays. Toronto received international signing slots — one of which was used to sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr., a top prospect who is now the Blue Jays' starting third baseman.
After the trade, Locastro made an immediate impact in the Dodgers' organization. He helped lead Rancho Cucamonga, which plays in Class A-Advanced, to a California League championship. He batted .333 in the playoffs for the Quakes.
The following season, Locastro started in Rancho Cucamonga before being promoted to Double-A Tulsa. He began the 2017 campaign with the Drillers and was a Texas League all-star. He batted .285, hit eight home runs and stole 22 bases in 96 games.
Locastro was called up to Triple-A Oklahoma City for the latter part of the 2017 season. He hit .388 and stole 12 bases in 31 games. In the final week of the major league season, the Dodgers promoted him. He became the third Auburnian — Alan Storke and Kevin Polcovich were the others — to reach the majors.
The big leagues
Locastro didn't get a lot of opportunities with the Dodgers. When he was called up in 2017, he appeared in three games at the end of the season and had one at-bat. He was used mostly as a pinch-runner.
That role didn't change in 2018. Locastro went 2-for-11 at the plate in 18 games with the Dodgers. Despite his limited appearances, his on-base percentage was .357. He had four stolen bases.
Following the 2018 season, the Dodgers designated Locastro for assignment — a move that meant he would either be traded or released by the organization. On Thanksgiving eve, he was traded to the Yankees.
Locastro told The Citizen at the time that his family, many of whom are Yankee fans, were excited.
"Now they don't have to root for two teams anymore," he said after the trade.
However, Locastro never suited up for the Yankees. In January, New York designated him for assignment before trading the Auburn native to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
While the trade meant that Locastro would be playing on the West Coast again, it gave him more opportunities to showcase his talent. He batted over .300 for most of spring training and played well defensively, including a highlight-reel diving catch. Before the start of the MLB regular season, the Diamondbacks optioned him to Triple-A Reno in the Pacific Coast League.
It didn't take long for the Diamondbacks to call Locastro up to the big leagues. He had his first major league multi-hit game April 14 against the San Diego Padres. When he returned to the minors again in late April, he had a three-homer game for Reno.
On May 24, the Diamondbacks recalled Locastro and he has remained with the major league club. In his first game back, he was hit by a pitch three times to tie an MLB record. A week later, he made two diving catches in a game.
One of Locastro's biggest moments this season occurred June 1. In a game against the New York Mets, he entered as a pinch-hitter and helped ignite the Diamondbacks' comeback. With the game tied in the 11th inning, he registered his first major league walk-off hit — an RBI single to deep center field.
He had another walk-off hit in late June.
As of Saturday, Locastro is hitting .256 and has a .367 on-base percentage in 55 games with the Diamondbacks. He has scored 21 runs, stolen nine bases and has been hit by a pitch 14 times, which is tied for fourth in the majors.
In the age of power, whether it's at the plate or on the mound, Locastro's college coach thinks he's "re-revolutionizing" the game with his ability to get on base, his speed and defense.
"It was just a matter of finding somebody like (Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo) that saw the value of a young man that could do those kinds of things," Valesente said.
Locastro's former coaches and teammates say they follow his progress daily. Gamba and Valesente have MLB.tv subscriptions, which allow them to watch the Diamondbacks games.
When the Diamondbacks play in New York this week, a large group from Auburn plans to make the trip. Locastro's family will be there. Other friends, including Gamba, plan to be in attendance for the two-game series.
"He's a wonderful kid. It's great watching somebody like that achieve success," Gamba said. "That's a heck of an achievement. It's great to see it happen."
NEW YORK — Tim Locastro went to Yankees games as a child. On Tuesday, he returned to the Bronx — this time, as a major leaguer.
Locastro and the Arizona Diamondbacks opened a two-game series against the Yankees. It's the first time as a pro that the Auburn native has played in his home state.
"It's crazy. My whole career, I've been on the West Coast," Locastro said before Tuesday's game. "I think this year when we went to Toronto was the first time being on the East Coast. Besides that, the closest I've been is Lansing, Michigan."
This week, Tim Locastro returns to where his baseball career began — sort of.
A 2013 draft pick, Locastro began his career in the Toronto Blue Jays' organization. He played in Bluefield, West Virginia, Lansing and Vancouver before he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015.
With the Dodgers, he played with clubs in Rancho Cucamonga, California, Tulsa, Oklahoma and Oklahoma City. He was called up by the Dodgers in 2017 and played his first major league games in Colorado.
In 2018, he played 18 games with the Dodgers. The closest he came to playing near his hometown was an appearance against the Reds in Cincinnati.
After the 2018 season, Locastro was designated for assignment by the Dodgers and traded to the Yankees. His family and friends — many of whom are Yankees fans — were excited that he may get a chance to play on the East Coast. However, in January, he was designated for assignment by the Yankees and traded to the Diamondbacks.
Locastro has made the most of his opportunities with the Diamondbacks this season. In 58 games, including 29 starts, he's hitting .254 with a .362 on-base percentage. He has scored 23 runs, driven in 14 runs and stolen nine bases.
Most of those games, though, have been played in the western U.S. He was with the Diamondbacks for the aforementioned series against the Toronto Blue Jays in June. He started every game of three-game series and had three hits, including a bases-clearing triple.
While Locastro wasn't in the starting lineup Tuesday, he relished the opportunity for his family and friends to potentially see him play at an earlier hour.
"Just being in the Eastern time zone, it's nice for my parents," he said. "They don't have to stay up until 1 a.m. to watch the end of a game, so it's exciting."
More than 50 people from the Auburn area, including Locastro's parents Colleen and Tim Sr., will attend one or both of the games. A group of 25 friends was at the game Tuesday. A similarly large group will be at the ballpark for Wednesday's game, a 1 p.m. match-up.
Locastro acknowledged the show of support from his hometown. He also knows that many if not all of the people who made the trip are Yankee fans.
"They're going to be rooting for the Yankees — unless I get into the game. I know that," Locastro said with a smile.
As Locastro warmed up with his teammates, Tim Sr. stood on the warning track and watched his son play catch, field fly balls and take some swings in batting practice.
For the player's father, it was a proud moment.
"Twenty years ago, I brought him here to Yankee Stadium and now I'm watching him play here," he said.
NEW YORK — Before the first pitch was thrown Wednesday afternoon, there were tears in Colleen Locastro's eyes.
Her son, Tim, was two hours away from making his first start at Yankee Stadium. The Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder started in right field and batted ninth for his club.
Tim briefly emerged from the clubhouse to greet his family and friends. He got a fist bump from his father, Tim Sr., and Colleen gave him a kiss on the cheek.
NEW YORK — Tim Locastro went to Yankees games as a child. On Tuesday, he returned to the Bro…
After posing for a photo with her husband and son, Colleen reflected on what this moment meant to her.
"It's like a dream. Since Timmy was a kid he wanted to play professional baseball. But to play in Yankee Stadium..."
Her voice trailed off as she choked up. "I never thought we'd see him here."
It's a dream come true for the boy from Auburn who grew up playing Little League and starred for the Maroons. Tim Locastro went on to Ithaca College, where he was an All-American his junior year, and the Toronto Blue Jays drafted him in 2013.
Six years later, he earned an opportunity to play a key role with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wednesday's game was his 30th start of the season.
His family and friends didn't miss the rare opportunity to see Tim play on the East Coast. Dozens of people from the Auburn area traveled to the Bronx to attend one or both of the Diamondbacks' games against the Yankees.
Two of Colleen's friends, Chelle Lust and Johanna Donch, organized groups to see Tim play in New York. Lust attended both games. Donch and her party arrived in time for Wednesday's game.
Lust, who teaches dance with Colleen at the Sonja Ward School of Dance in Auburn, said she has known Tim since he was a child. She follows his games and shares stories about him on her Facebook page. Although she's a Yankees fan, she downloaded the MLB At-Bat app on her phone to track the Diamondbacks' progress.
"I think it's amazing," she said. "I'm so very proud of him."
Donch's connection to the Locastros began when her four children were in Colleen's kindergarten classes at Owasco Elementary School. She first met Tim when he was 3 years old and went on a field trip to a farm with Colleen's class.
After that, Donch remained close to the family. She bought Tim birthday gifts and her sons played baseball with him.
Like nearly every family member and friend of Tim's who attended the games at Yankee Stadium, Donch is a Yankees fan. While she admitted before the trip that she would still root for the Yankees, she pledged to show her support for Tim by making a sign.
On Wednesday, she followed through on that pledge. She made a sign that read, "Auburn, New York loves T-Lo No. 16." T-Lo is one of Tim's nicknames.
In a clubhouse interview, Tim said he appreciates the support from his hometown. Colleen echoed that sentiment. She mentioned that there were Yankees fans who noticed she was wearing her son's jersey and asked if she "knows that Locastro kid."
"Yeah, it's my son," she said.
NEW YORK — Tim Locastro shook off the nerves and achieved a milestone he'll never forget.
Locastro, an Auburn native and Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder, hit his first major league home run in his first Yankee Stadium start Wednesday afternoon. The home run came in the ninth inning and sparked a Diamondbacks comeback attempt.
New York Yankees reliever Nestor Cortes Jr. threw a changeup on the outer part of the plate. Locastro jumped on the pitch and lined it into the left-field seats. The home run traveled an estimated 390 feet, according to ESPN.
The home run cut the Yankees' lead to three, and the Diamondbacks added another run in the ninth. But the rally came up short. The Yankees won 7-5.
"It's definitely surreal," Locastro said after the game about his first home run coming at Yankee Stadium. "But we lost today which definitely sucks. I'm happy for my parents, my friends and all of my family who were here because they can enjoy it."
Locastro had dozens of family members and friends from the Auburn area attend the two-game series in the Bronx. His parents, Colleen and Tim Sr., were at Yankee Stadium for both games.
He didn't play Tuesday in the Diamondbacks' 4-2 win over the Yankees. Wednesday morning, he learned he would be in the starting lineup.
Locastro admitted he was more nervous for his Yankee Stadium debut than his first major league game in 2017.
"The first two innings, I'd say, I was nervous," he said. "And then I got my first at-bat. After that, things sort of settled down and it was like a normal game."
NEW YORK — Before the first pitch was thrown Wednesday afternoon, there were tears in Collee…
Locastro flied out to center in his first at-bat. In the fourth inning, he came to the plate with the bases loaded. He was aggressive in his second at-bat. He took a big cut at the first pitch for a swinging strike, then fouled off a few pitches. He got another pitch to hit and lined it down the third-base line. However, Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela made a backhanded stop and threw Locastro out at first to end the threat.
After recording outs in his first two plate appearances, Locastro got on base in the sixth inning. He lined a one-out double into left-center field for his first hit at Yankee Stadium. Then came the solo home run in the ninth inning.
He said some of his family members began the game sitting in left field where his home run ball landed. But after a 36-minute rain delay, they moved to the right-field seats to try and talk to him.
Locastro finished 2-for-4 at the plate with the home run. It was the ninth multi-hit game of his career.
The Diamondbacks (54-55) are off Thursday. The club will resume play Friday with the first of three games against the Washington Nationals.
Arizona is in the playoff hunt. The Diamondbacks trail the Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies and Nationals by 3.5 games in the National League Wild Card race.
Locastro is focused on doing what he can to help his team qualify for the postseason.
"We got two months to play good baseball and make a push for the playoffs," he said.
Picture this: I'm at Yankee Stadium Wednesday on assignment to photograph a kid from Auburn. You probably know his name by now — Tim Locastro, who plays for the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Locastro's dad, Tim Sr., brought him to a Yankees game when he was 7 years old. Twenty years later, the younger Locastro returns, this time as a Major League Baseball player, and hits a home run in front of friends, family and 43,000 New Yorkers.
Seconds earlier, I had been in an elevator and almost missed it.
I was shooting Locastro from the third base photographer's well on the field when the heavens opened up with heavy rain, thunder and lightning for what was about to be the second rain delay of the game. I went into the tunnel under the stadium to escape the rain and watched about 20 members of the grounds crew prepare to take the field. It was the top of the ninth and raining so hard I thought for sure the umpires would call the game. So, I headed up to the press box. That decision was almost a fatal one. Yankee Stadium is a large facility so getting around can take a bit of time.
As I entered the press box I was stunned to see Yankee players on the field and the Diamondbacks' No. 16 at the plate.
Wait, what?
There is no way that I could make it back down to the field in time so I grabbed my camera and ran out of the press box to a photo platform on the 200 level with an angle to home plate. As the pitcher winds up, I set up and take aim at Locastro in the batter's box. I'm not totally sure my exposure settings are correct and hope he takes the first pitch so I can check. No can do. The pitch hurls toward Locastro and all I see through the lens is him stepping toward the pitch and I hear the crack of the bat.
I continue to follow Locastro down the baseline and notice he's not sprinting like he normally would to beat the throw. The crowd was unusually quiet as Locastro rounds first. I figured he had just singled and would return to first base but he kept trotting. When he reached second I realized the kid just hit a home run. I tracked Locastro all the way around the bases and to the dugout.
My phone immediately blew up. Gary Piccirillo, illustrious former sports editor at The Citizen, who was watching the game back in Auburn, texted, "Oh My God!"
The kid did it! 20 years after watching his heroes play on hallowed ground, Locastro stepped up to the plate in Yankee Stadium and jacked one out and became some other 7-year-old's hero on that day.
And I photographed it!
Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.