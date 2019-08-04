You are the owner of this article.
'I love it here': Auburn native Tim Locastro is playing his game with MLB's Diamondbacks

'I love it here': Auburn native Tim Locastro is playing his game with MLB's Diamondbacks
NEW YORK — Tim Locastro swung at the pitch and connected. The ball flew and landed a few rows deep over the left-field wall. 

The Auburn native, an outfielder with the Arizona Diamondbacks, hit his first major league home run. At Yankee Stadium. 

It's a moment that ballplayers dream about as children. Many don't make it to the majors. Locastro is among the few who can say they are living out their dreams. 

How did this former Little Leaguer who was the starting shortstop for the Auburn Maroons varsity team and an All-American at Ithaca College make it here? The home run at Yankee Stadium is misleading. He didn't power his way to the highest level of baseball. He did what it took to win. 

In interviews with The Citizen over a two-day period in the visitor's clubhouse at Yankee Stadium, Locastro discussed his breakthrough with the Diamondbacks, his style of play and major league future. 

'I'm going to continue to play my game'

Locastro's college and high school coaches describe him as a "throwback player." He's not going to belt 20, 30 or 40 home runs a season — an expectation of players in an era when round-trippers are at record levels. But TJ Gamba, the former Auburn varsity baseball coach, and George Valesente, the Hall of Fame coach at Ithaca College, say he can do everything else. 

As of Friday, Locastro had a .261 batting average and .365 on-base percentage. He's hit one home run, scored 24 runs and driven in 15 runs. 

Those are the traditional metrics used to assess a baseball player. There are others. 

Locastro, according to Major League Baseball's StatCast, has the fastest sprint speed in the game. His average sprint speed — "feet per second in a player's fastest one-second window," according to MLB — is 30.6 feet per second. 

StatCast defines a bolt as a run above 30 feet per second. Locastro ranks fifth in the majors with 43 bolts. The four players ahead of him are everyday starters. He's played in 59 of the Diamondbacks' 109 games this season. 

Where did his speed come from? 

"I don't know, to be honest," Locastro said with a smile. "I know my freshman and sophomore years in college I didn't really steal that many bases. (He had 12 stolen bases in his first two years at Ithaca.) My junior year, I stole 40 bases and got caught one time." 

He remembers the game against the University of Rochester where he was caught stealing. He insists he was safe. 

"My junior year just sort of took off," Locastro added. "I got some confidence stealing bases and then everything else fell into place. I'm going to continue playing my game like that." 

And he has. In seven minor league seasons, he stole 170 bases. In 80 major league games, he has 14 stolen bases. 

Locastro's speed is a defensive asset for the Diamondbacks. Throughout high school, college and most of his minor league career, he was an infielder. It was during his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers that he shifted to outfield. 

With the Diamondbacks, he is the fourth outfielder on the team. He'll get spot starts, fill in when a teammate is hurt — as he did when left fielder David Peralta was on the injured list in July — and enter as a defensive replacement late in games. 

In spring training, he made a diving catch while playing right field for the Diamondbacks. The diving catches continued in the regular season. Locastro has said that he treats the outfield as a "no-fly zone." If it's hit his way, he's going to try and catch the ball. 

Diamondbacks Manager Torey Lovullo likes that mentality. 

"We've seen him make some spectacular plays," Lovullo said in an interview at Yankee Stadium. "One that jumps to my mind is the lead-off batter of the game about a week ago. (Locastro) dove in head-first and crashed into the left field wall and about knocked himself out. That, to me, describes who Tim Locastro is." 

On the play Lovullo mentioned, Locastro ran 116 feet and his sprint speed was measured at 30.1 feet per second, according to StatCast. 

Lovullo said Locastro and another Diamondbacks outfielder, Jarrod Dyson, are close in being able to get to full speed quickly. While Locastro is one of the fastest players in baseball, his skipper says he utilizes that tool the right way. 

"He engages all the information and processes it to be the best base runner he can possibly be every single time he's on the bases," Lovullo said. 

Taking one for the team 

A hallmark of Locastro's style is his willingness to get hit by pitches. He isn't afraid to "take one for the team" to get on base. 

Locastro is tied for fifth in the majors with 14 hits-by-pitches this season. He equaled an MLB record when he was hit by a pitch three times in a May 24 game against the San Francisco Giants. 

In a June 23 game against the Giants, he was visibly frustrated after not getting hit by an inside pitch. The bases were loaded in the bottom of the 10th inning. If he got hit, the Diamondbacks would've won the game. 

"You're just trying to get that run in any way you can," Locastro said. "At that point in the year, I was getting hit a lot. That would've been nice to get the hit-by-pitch and score the game-winning run." 

Fortunately for Locastro, the next pitch was in nearly the same spot. He lined the walk-off RBI single into left field. The Diamondbacks snapped a six-game losing streak. 

That trait — willing to take a pitch to the body — isn't one possessed by many players. Most will go to great lengths to avoid getting hit, whether it's due to the pain or fear of serious injury. 

In three seasons at Ithaca College, Locastro was hit by a pitch 50 times. He had 27 hits-by-pitches in his junior year. 

After being drafted in 2013 and entering the professional ranks, he continued to get hit by pitches. He has 15 hits-by-pitches over three seasons in the majors and 161 in seven minor league seasons. 

Gamba, Locastro's high school coach, told The Citizen that he has "been accused of helping people learn" how to get hit by pitches. But he thinks his former pupil takes it to another level. 

"He's in the same boat I am with that: If you can get on base — the last time I checked all those statistics are great — but the one statistic that counts is touch home plate more than the other team," Gamba said. "And he understands that." 

For Locastro, getting hit by a pitch is another way of achieving the goal to get on base. If it helps the team, he's going to do it. 

"Growing up, getting on base was the only thing I ever really worried about and that's what we were sort of preached to do," he said. "I just tried to continue it and never really stopped. That's my game: Get on base, steal a base, score runs. That's what I'm gonna do." 

A Diamondback

Locastro succeeded at every level of minor league baseball. When he was called up by the Dodgers for the final three games of the 2017 regular season, he stole a base as a pinch-runner and had one at-bat as a pinch-hitter. 

The following season, he split time between the big league club and the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City. In 18 games with the major league team, he had two hits in 11 at-bats. He started three of those games. 

The Dodgers advanced to the World Series in 2017 and 2018, but Locastro wasn't on the postseason roster. 

Not long after the 2018 season ended, the Dodgers designated Locastro for assignment and traded him to the New York Yankees. He welcomed the opportunity to play for a new club and his family was excited that he might play for their favorite team. 

However, his time as a Yankee was short-lived. In January, the Yankees traded him to the Diamondbacks

He played well in spring training with the Diamondbacks. He was optioned to Triple-A Reno for the start of the season, but Arizona promoted him to the major league roster in April. He was sent down twice before being called up May 24. He has remained with the Diamondbacks for more than two months. 

"Obviously, it was a long offseason," Locastro said. "But I was just ready for spring training to get started and Know where I was going to actually be. Once the season got underway, baseball was baseball. I'm really excited where I'm at right now." 

Locastro has been at his best after the All-Star break. As of Friday, he has a .333 batting average — 12 hits in 36 at-bats — in 12 games since July 14. He had four multi-hit games in the second half of the month, including a two-hit game in his Yankee Stadium debut Wednesday. 

As Arizona enters the final two months of the regular season, Locastro's focus is on the playoff race. The Diamondbacks are in the hunt for one of two National League Wild Card spots. 

"The only thing we're worried about — everybody in this locker room — is win the game. Win today. That's all we're all gonna try to do," he said. "That's what I'm gonna try and help the team do." 

Lovullo, who is in a third season as the club's manager, said Locastro is a good all-around baseball player who cares about his teammates. 

"He is exactly what we want an Arizona Diamondback to be ... Somebody that is passionate about growing and learning each and every day," Lovullo said. "There is nobody that has worked harder to get to this point in his career than Tim Locastro. It's an honor to share the dugout with him. He goes out with an incredible passion and energy that grabs the rest of his teammates." 

Locastro hopes to remain with the club that has given him an opportunity to play his game. 

"I love it here," he said. "This is the best thing that could've happened for me in my baseball career. I'm excited and looking to move forward with it."

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Breaking News