Ice Hockey All-Stars: Charlie Russell leads Skaneateles to undefeated season

Charlie Russell takes pride in being tough to play against.
He takes such pride that he models his game after Washington Capitals veteran Tom Wilson, a rough-and-tumble forward that is as likely to put his opponent through the boards as he is likely to score a goal.
While Russell plays within the rules, he does make life difficult on the other team, whether he's punishing them physically or on the scoreboard.
Few players in the Section III hockey league were as effective at either as Russell, The Citizen's Ice Hockey Player of the Year, was in 2019-20. A forward on Skaneateles' top line, Russell finished the regular season tied for fourth in all of Section III in scoring and was second in assists. His contributions helped push the Lakers to the Section III Division II title, a NYSPHSAA regional title, and an undefeated 22-0-1 record.
Along with linemates Garrett Krieger and Charlie Major, Russell formed the most dangerous trio in central New York.
"(This season) was a blast," Russell said. "I love winning and we got to do a lot of that this season. It made everything more fun."
Russell, a junior, has been a member of Skaneateles' varsity hockey team since eighth grade. Last year as a sophomore, Russell was an important contributor to the Lakers' state title team, showing a propensity for delivering in big games — in five postseason games he recorded eight points, with four of those points coming in final four wins over Webster Thomas and Queensbury.
That late-season surge showed up again in 2020, though this time with Russell in a more primary role. In three postseason games (and three wins for the Lakers), Russell scored five goals and posted 10 points to help Skaneateles clinch a spot in the state semifinal.
"In the playoffs Charlie took his game to the next level when it mattered most," said Lakers coach Mitch Major. "He's the type of guy, when you come to the rink he's already on the ice and he's not just skating around shooting pucks. He's got some drill he's working on on his own. Charlie set goals this year to get better every day, so we're not surprised he became the leader he was by the end of the season."
Major was no stranger to Russell prior to his high school career, having previously coached him in youth hockey. Russell moved to the area when his father, Jamie Russell, accepted a position as head coach of the ECHL's Elmira Jackals.
Russell became fast friends with Major's son, Charlie, and the two — along with Krieger — had innate chemistry on the ice.
A lot of that success is due to Russell's willingness to go to the dirty areas and muck it up, but he's also capable of making the flashy plays. And he's always willing to back up a teammate.
"He's the type of guy that will look out for you. If you're a teammate of his, he will be there if you need him," Major said. "He's literally the type of guy that you love on your team, and the other teams just completely hate to play against because he's under your skin the whole game. There's just no quit. He'll stick his nose into any situation at any time."
Instead of returning to Skaneateles for his senior season, Russell plans to attend Northwood School in Lake Placid to play prep hockey. Russell made the decision to move on about a week after this season ended.
A member of one state championship team and another that was the only team in program history to go undefeated, Russell is ready to try his hand at the next level, but he'll miss the memories of representing Skaneateles in the blue and gold.
"It means so much to me, especially winning one state championship and almost bringing another one to Skaneateles. I had a blast in my four years with the team," Russell said. "I'm excited for the new challenge. I decided it'd be good for me as a student and as a hockey player. It just felt right."
