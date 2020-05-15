Ice Hockey All-Stars: Charlie Russell leads Skaneateles to undefeated season

That late-season surge showed up again in 2020, though this time with Russell in a more primary role. In three postseason games (and three wins for the Lakers), Russell scored five goals and posted 10 points to help Skaneateles clinch a spot in the state semifinal.

"In the playoffs Charlie took his game to the next level when it mattered most," said Lakers coach Mitch Major. "He's the type of guy, when you come to the rink he's already on the ice and he's not just skating around shooting pucks. He's got some drill he's working on on his own. Charlie set goals this year to get better every day, so we're not surprised he became the leader he was by the end of the season."

Major was no stranger to Russell prior to his high school career, having previously coached him in youth hockey. Russell moved to the area when his father, Jamie Russell, accepted a position as head coach of the ECHL's Elmira Jackals.

Russell became fast friends with Major's son, Charlie, and the two — along with Krieger — had innate chemistry on the ice.

A lot of that success is due to Russell's willingness to go to the dirty areas and muck it up, but he's also capable of making the flashy plays. And he's always willing to back up a teammate.