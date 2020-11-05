Icy situation: Rink availability a potential obstacle for Auburn, Skaneateles hockey teams

Said Hughes, "We have all these protocols that we've enforced religiously, and it's a zero tolerance policy. We understand that a gathering of people can lead to spread, and that's what we're trying to eliminate."

What happens if high school hockey returns remains to be seen. Hughes does not anticipate any issues coordinating with the Skaneateles school district for use of the rink as the two parties already had to make arrangements for the girls varsity swimming team, which uses the facility's public pool, before the season was delayed to March. However, she also does not foresee an exception to the Y's self-imposed spectating rules, which means Skaneateles' hockey team would play games in front of empty stands.

If the Lakers can play, they also might be subject to the same dressing room rules as the youth hockey players. Normally, Skaneateles' varsity team has its own designated locker room that's used throughout the year.

"Everything is on the table," Facilities and Rink Manager Matt Major said. "It has to be done in a safe way. We don't want to be the one rink that has an outbreak, so we play it pretty conservative. If it comes to them coming dressed like everybody else, and just getting their skates on, we will go that route. But that decision at this point has not been made."