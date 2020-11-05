Icy situation: Rink availability a potential obstacle for Auburn, Skaneateles hockey teams

Temperatures are dipping and there's hints of snow. Winter is coming.
Normally those would be signals of an ice hockey season in full swing. But like other several sports deemed high-risk by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, interscholastic or recreational, hockey players around New York state are hitting the ice in a handcuffed fashion.
At the youth or recreational level, hockey is acceptable only for skill work or conditioning purposes. Scrimmages — even intrasquad — and games are still banned.
Sometime this November, Cuomo's office is expected to release guidance or a status update on winter interscholastic sports, which are tentatively slated to begin Nov. 30 (with state approval).
Even if high school ice hockey is given the go-ahead to return in some capacity, there will be obstacles because of the uncertainty of rink availability. While most other high school sports utilize fields and courts right on school campuses, ice hockey leans on off-site rinks that are typically also used by general public.
That makes for one extra hoop to jump through if high school hockey is to be played this winter. Those bridges will have to be crossed at some point by the Cayuga County area's two high school hockey teams in Auburn and Skaneateles.
Auburn High plays its home games at Casey Park Ice Rink, which is operated by the city of Auburn. Even if high school hockey is permitted, the Auburn Enlarged City School District will have to make arrangements with city officials for use of Casey Park, which currently sits idle.
In an interview with The Citizen last week, city manager Jeff Dygert said officials are currently working on an agreement with the local youth hockey organization, the Auburn Ice Hawks, for use of Casey Park. The Auburn High team's ability to use the rink "will depend on whether or not we have ice."
"It looks like we will more than likely have ice if we get things worked out with the Ice Hawks," Dygert said. "We'd be able to accommodate the high school if they were allowed to play. That's a big if."
AECSD Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo acknowledged the difficulties with beginning several high-risk interscholastic sports, such as ice hockey, wrestling and basketball, in an interview with The Citizen on Monday. Pirozzolo said there have been conversations with the city of Auburn, but right now hockey programs must play the waiting game.
Pirozzolo also pointed to logistics. Opening a hockey rink and maintaining ice can be costly, and if Casey Park is to open for high school or youth hockey programs, it must make financial sense.
"Right now, you can only have sports with incidental contact. Unfortunately for sports like ice hockey, wrestling and basketball, there's constant contact," Pirozzolo said. "I definitely want to see our kids have a hockey season, as long as it's safe and we can do it in a healthy and safe way. I hope that working with our booster club and youth hockey program, that we would be able to work something out with Casey Park and the school district.
"The one problem is that we're all taking financial hits because of COVID. I understand about the cost. It may be a shortened season anyway so we may not need the rink as long as we normally do. But yeah, I'm sure there's gonna be obstacles."
The Auburn Ice Hawks, like many youth hockey programs in the area, have been utilizing the Skaneateles YMCA and Community Center for open ice. The facility features two rinks: Allyn Arena and Duke Schneider Arena. The Schneider ice was left up all summer, while Allyn Arena's ice was reinstalled at the beginning of October.
On Wednesday, Skaneateles YMCA Branch Executive Director Dorothea Hughes told The Citizen that the ice rink has been "without a doubt the busiest part of the facility." Skaneateles has rented ice out to youth hockey programs from Auburn, Camillus, Onondaga, Utica, and Rochester (Skaneateles' own youth program is also using the rink).
Those that use the rink are under strict protocols. Locker rooms are currently closed, so players must come almost fully dressed in their equipment — skates can be put on at the rink — and no parents or spectators are allowed unless a parent needs to accompany a player age 8 or younger. Each team is also required to provide a complete roster and contact tracing information.
Hughes referenced a recent COVID outbreak in Massachusetts that was traced back to hockey rinks — starting Oct. 28, all rinks in the state were told to close for two weeks — as a reason for Skaneateles' strict protocols. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said that transmission wasn't due to hockey itself, but "all the activity around hockey and some irresponsible behavior from parents and coaches."
Said Hughes, "We have all these protocols that we've enforced religiously, and it's a zero tolerance policy. We understand that a gathering of people can lead to spread, and that's what we're trying to eliminate."
What happens if high school hockey returns remains to be seen. Hughes does not anticipate any issues coordinating with the Skaneateles school district for use of the rink as the two parties already had to make arrangements for the girls varsity swimming team, which uses the facility's public pool, before the season was delayed to March. However, she also does not foresee an exception to the Y's self-imposed spectating rules, which means Skaneateles' hockey team would play games in front of empty stands.
If the Lakers can play, they also might be subject to the same dressing room rules as the youth hockey players. Normally, Skaneateles' varsity team has its own designated locker room that's used throughout the year.
"Everything is on the table," Facilities and Rink Manager Matt Major said. "It has to be done in a safe way. We don't want to be the one rink that has an outbreak, so we play it pretty conservative. If it comes to them coming dressed like everybody else, and just getting their skates on, we will go that route. But that decision at this point has not been made."
At Casey Park, winter weekends are typically among the busiest as the rink opens for public skating, which is often a highly-attended social gathering event. Dygert said that because public skating is a "significant exposure risk" to not expect Casey Park to open for those purposes this winter.
"It's very labor intensive for us to control that. There's things to consider: size of the crowds, the disinfection of the facility, the ability to disinfect the bathrooms, things like that," Dygert said. "And then a lot of folks that go down there rent their skates. That could lead to other issues for us, another thing that needs to be disinfected.
"It makes it difficult for us to do it and stay compliant. If we mess up, it's a $15,000 penalty. We don't have the ability to oversee things to make sure the rules are being followed. If the rules aren't being followed, we end up being on the hook for penalties."
