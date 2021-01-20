'I'll be ready': How the Sabres are preparing the taxi squad for game action

PHILADELPHIA – As Buffalo Sabres players trickled off the Wells Fargo Center ice following the morning skate Monday, Jack Quinn and Will Borgen emerged from the tunnel in full equipment and wearing face masks.
After peeling off his mask, Borgen took a lap around the offensive zone while surrounded by a group of players who would be in the lineup for a 6-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers that night. Quinn, meanwhile, started to take rushes with Casey Mittelstadt, a fellow former first-round draft pick called on to skate with the Sabres’ roster in the event a lower-body injury forced Sam Reinhart to miss the game.
The trio, along with defenseman Brandon Davidson, forward Rasmus Asplund and goalie Jonas Johansson, were the Sabres’ taxi squad, a group of players that can practice and travel with the team as reinforcements during this unprecedented 56-game season.
“Obviously, it’s been different,” said Mittelstadt, a 22-year-old forward drafted eighth overall in 2017.
Their workday was only beginning.
When the ice was clear of players penciled into the lineup, the taxi squad was put through an exhaustive, detailed skill session by Matt Ellis, the Sabres’ director of player development.
Formerly director of the Academy of Hockey and equipped with knowledge from nine seasons as a forward in the NHL, Ellis consults with the players, coaches and General Manager Kevyn Adams to create a detailed plan to further each prospect's development and prepare them for game action.
“I think the biggest part of it is with the way we’ve laid this out for the group is that they’re essentially an extension of the roster where they’re part of the day to day,” said Ellis. “It’s not two separate entities where you have your taxi guys and you have your roster guys. The players are involved in the day to day, the meetings, the workouts and some of the practices.
"First and foremost, the inclusion of our players into the day to day – hearing the verbiage, understanding the language, knowing the structure and really learning the Sabres standard – is the biggest building block."
With the potential for same-day positive Covid-19 tests, the NHL permitted every team to carry a four-to-six-man taxi squad for this season. Some are using this as a development tool for prospects. Others chose to carry veterans who don’t necessarily need game action to stay ready.
The Sabres would normally prefer prospects to develop through the American Hockey League or juniors since no practice or workout can simulate what a player can learn in team competition. Aside from Quinn, each Buffalo taxi squad player has appeared in at least one NHL game and would typically be among the first promoted from the Rochester Americans. The only nonprospect is Davidson, a 29-year-old who has appeared in 174 NHL games across six seasons.
Quinn, a 19-year-old right wing drafted eighth overall in October, is using his taxi squad stay as a de facto development camp while the Sabres decide where he will play this season.
With the Amerks' season not starting until Feb. 5, at the earliest, this is an opportunity for Borgen, Mittelstadt and others to work on individual skills and attend team meetings that would expedite the acclimation process if called on to skate for the Sabres in a game. They can also showcase their skills in front of NHL coaches, adding roster competition teams don't have in a normal season.
The taxi squad isn’t involved in every practice or morning skate. These players don’t even dress in the same room as Jack Eichel and the rest of the Sabres’ main roster. Each player doesn't count against the salary cap while on the taxi squad. Covid-19 protocols in arenas force them to watch home games six feet apart from a KeyBank Center suite.
Yet, these reinforcements will join the Sabres on every road trip and can be called on at any moment to skate with coach Ralph Krueger’s group, as Mittelstadt, Johansson and Asplund learned during the two-game trip in Philadelphia.
“That’s why we have to make sure we’re ready to play,” said Borgen, a 24-year-old drafted in the fourth round in 2015. “I kind of take it the same way (as I would in Rochester). I try to play my best in practice and get my work in. Stay in game shape because aside from the scrimmages I haven’t played in a real game in a long time. We all have to be ready at any point. It’s a different time right now.”
Mittelstadt wasn’t needed Monday because Reinhart played. However, Johansson, 26, got promoted to the NHL roster when Linus Ullmark sat out both games for what the team called “personal reasons.” Johansson was then called on to play Tuesday when Carter Hutton did not return for the third period after experiencing symptoms stemming from a collision with Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov.
Asplund, a 23-year-old former second-round draft pick, was promoted to play in the 3-0 loss Tuesday because Krueger decided to rest winger Tage Thompson.
While some teams are also using the taxi squad to creatively navigate the salary cap, Krueger wants to leverage this as a tool to rest young forwards such as Thompson and Dylan Cozens.
The Sabres have six remaining back to backs and their January schedule included 10 games in 18 days. Krueger doesn’t want any taxi squad member to go too long between games. He will rotate forwards into the NHL lineup and a player will be sent to Rochester if too much time has passed between game action.
“I kind of had that concern coming into camp, right, but once we started playing in camp you get your legs under you,” Mittelstadt said of going a while without playing a game. “Everyone here has played so many hockey games in their life that it doesn’t take them too long to figure it out. It’s a concern of mine, but even with the long layoff we had I realized you can keep yourself ready. Obviously, it’s hard not playing, but when my name gets called I’ll be ready.”
That’s where Ellis comes in. His skill sessions are a collaborative effort in which he communicates with players before, during and after each skate. The 39-year-old gained extensive knowledge of each prospect’s strengths and weaknesses through video study after joining the organization this summer. Ellis also wants to know what every player wants to improve, and he’ll create a practice plan that incorporates skill work that players describe as "fun." These workouts are intense and are also designed to keep them in game shape, Ellis avoids the dreaded conditioning skates that healthy scratches typically endure on a game day.
The taxi squad works on nuances such as wall play, defensive positioning and creating offense off the rush. Ellis, an effective role player in his 14 seasons of pro hockey, also keeps in mind how difficult uncertainty can be in the NHL. After all, remaining engaged will be pivotal while players await the call.
“The situation these guys are going through was a living reality for me on the day to day,” said Ellis. “In the lineup, out of the lineup, healthy scratch, playing, coming to the rink wondering. I understand the mental part of what it feels like in terms of what’s going through their mind and the psychology behind it. Also having that understanding from an on-ice piece that we can get to the same place through many different avenues.
"Everything is done with a purpose and everything is targeted in ways that are going to help push the needle forward so these guys are ready for that opportunity.”