In first home sectional game in 12 years, Union Springs beats Tioga

UNION SPRINGS — It's been 12 years since Union Springs girls basketball hosted a sectional game.
The Wolves ensured the wait was worth it.
Union Springs had to sweat out the final minutes, but managed to hold off Tioga 59-52 in the first round of the Section IV Class C playoffs Wednesday at Union Springs High School.
The Wolves went ahead by nine with five minutes to go, and it seemed Union Springs would cruise easily to the win. But Tioga didn't go down quietly. The Tigers cut the deficit to five, and to make matters worse starting point guard Kailey Kalet briefly exited with an injury.
Union Springs' lead shrunk to as little as two, but Kalet returned with consecutive baskets to provide some breathing room, and senior Renee Park hit three free throws in the final minute to close out the game.
"We talk about always being ready to step up, whether you're sitting on the bench or in the game," coach Andy Kalet said. "Aurora Lucas did a nice job and the other girls did a nice job weathering the storm until we were able to get Kailey back in."
Park finished with a game-high 24 points. She went 9-for-12 from the line and hit three 3s.
On a team that starts three freshmen, coach Kalet credits Park for the veteran leadership. He also said she could be considered the team's "most improved player," elaborating that she had to alter her individual game for the good of the team.
"Renee, she's been steady for us all the way through," coach Kalet said. "I say (she could be most improved) because knowing what we came in with this year, we had to adjust our style of play and allow other people to do work. She had to make a change. It's always been Renee and she didn't have as much help with her. We had to make adjustments and she's made those adjustments. I think that'll help her as she moves on to the next level."
It took only four seconds for Union Springs to put points on the board, a field goal from Danielle Waldron. The Wolves started off with an 8-1 lead, but Tioga didn't lay down, answering with nine straight points. After the first quarter, the teams were tied at 15.
Kailey Kalet scored five straight points toward the end of the second quarter to ensure Union Springs went into the locker room at halftime with a lead.
Union Springs never trailed in the second half, but its grip on the game was tenuous. Kalet, battling the injury, continued to run the offense and keep the Wolves ahead. She finished with 16 points, making dad proud in the process.
"I have to remember that she's only a freshman," coach Kalet said. "I'm probably more tough on her than some of the other kids. But she works her tail off and certainly has performed like a veteran player. I'm sure proud of her and I should probably give her more credit than I do at times."
Waldron, another freshman, finished with 13 points.
This is only coach Kalet's second year roaming the sidelines for Union Springs' varsity girls team. Under his watch, the Wolves have qualified for programs both seasons. This season, they also won their first division title since 2003.
Rome wasn't built in a day, and neither are competitive basketball teams. Kalet credits his players, veterans or underclassmen, for buying into the culture.
"We were 8-0 in the division and 12-1 in the league, and that's owed to them working hard in the offseason. They deserve to be here and they deserve the opportunity," coach Kalet said. "I'm super excited about our program. It's about building a culture and building a family. That's what this is about. It's more than basketball."
Union Springs, the fourth seed in the tournament, hosts No. 5 Delhi Saturday at 6 p.m. in Union Springs in the section quarterfinals.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.