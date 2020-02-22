In foul-filled sectional contest, Weedsport beats Westmoreland

WEEDSPORT — It was choppy. It was often ugly. But style points matter little this time of year. Weedsport is happy to be moving on.
The Warriors did enough to take down Westmoreland, 72-56, in a Section III Class C boys basketball first-round game Saturday at Weedsport High School.
Weedsport moves on to the section quarterfinals, which means a home contest against Utica Academy of Science on Wednesday.
The victory also served as the 100th in Weedsport head coach Jon Sgarlata's career. Sgarlata has coached the boys varsity team since 2015. It's not the prettiest of his five-year tenure, but it counts all the same. Despite allowing Westmoreland to take 38 foul shots — the Bulldogs made only 19 of them — it was the willingness of Weedsport to play a muck-it-up style that made the difference.
"It probably aided us at times that the game got choppy because we have a deep bench, but there's other times it helped them as well," Sgarlata said after the game. "It takes away from the flow and probably doesn't make it the most fun game to watch, but in sectionals it's just possession to possession and I thought both teams handled it well."
Only 20 total points were scored in the first quarter as the two teams, which hadn't played previously this year, felt each other out. Weedsport often relied on its underneath game, leaning on three early baskets from center Mitch Feocco. The Warriors didn't make an outside shot until the first few minutes of the second quarter when Jake Brown drained a 3.
A 10-10 tie after eight minutes, Weedsport settled in with 21 team points in the second, led by Josh O'Connor's seven in that frame. Starting the game at a perimeter position, O'Connor did most of his damage from the paint. He finished with 20 points, a team high.
Weedsport led 31-20 at halftime. Fouls plagued both teams in the second half, but Westmoreland wasn't effective enough from the line to threaten the Warriors in what became a double-digit win.
Aiding O'Connor's 20 was 12 points from Aidan Mabbett, who similarly did most of his damage underneath or in transition. Brown, Owen Mabbett and Justin Miles all added seven.
Weedsport knocked down only three 3s the entire game. Sgarlata expects the underneath game, and not the perimeter shooting, to carry the load should the Warriors make a postseason run.
"I don't think we shot it well tonight. We don't shoot 3s very well," Sgarlata said. "Sometimes our best offense is just going to the glass. You see teams like Michigan State have success like that, and when they win in the tournament it's because they're killing you on the offensive glass. We're a big team and we have to score inside."
Standing in Weedsport's way for another sectional semifinal appearance is Utica Academy of Science. The Atoms overwhelmed Cato-Meridian in their first postseason game, and last year's Class C section runner-up is hoping to make up for previous playoff shortcomings, just like Weedsport.
"They're quick, they're very athletic and they do have a couple guys back from their championship run a year ago when they lost to Cooperstown, the eventual state champion," Sgarlata said. "They'll run the ball against us, so we're gonna try and keep their guards in front of us and beat them up inside."
Weedsport has not won a section title since 1980. The Warriors are the No. 1 seed this year, the third time in Sgarlata's five-year coaching career, and there's hope that this veteran team conjures up some postseason magic.
Sgarlata commends Weedsport for turning into "a basketball school" in recent years, and he wants his team to give the community something to celebrate. But a banner isn't the only motivation for the milestone-achieving head coach — he wants the season to continue for as long as possible because he enjoys hanging around this particular group so much.
"It would obviously mean the world to the community. This is a whole new year and we're gonna put our best foot forward," Sgarlata said. "The most special part with these guys is just being with them. I keep telling them I don't want the season to end."
