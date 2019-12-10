Auburn's Tim Locastro started the year in the New York Yankees' organization. He ended it with the Arizona Diamondbacks — and a great shot to be on the 2020 opening day roster.
Locastro's 2019 was a memorable year. After being acquired by the Yankees on the eve of Thanksgiving 2018, he was traded to the Diamondbacks in January. He played well in spring training, but started the season in Triple-A Reno. It wasn't long before he received time in the major leagues.
His first appearance with the Diamondbacks was as a pinch-runner in an April 7 game against the Boston Red Sox. His first start came a few days later against the Texas Rangers. He had a hit and was hit by a pitch in the game. His first major league multi-hit game was against the San Diego Padres April 14.
Locastro was sent back to Triple-A Reno in late April, but returned to Arizona in early May for a brief stint. It was later that month the Auburn product made his mark — and showed he belonged in the majors.
After being recalled May 24, Locastro started against the San Francisco Giants. He had a hit and drove in two runs in the Diamondbacks' win over the Giants. Most notably, though, he tied a major league single-game record after being hit by a pitch three times.
Locastro followed his record-tying performance with a two-double game in the series finale against the Giants.
His ability to deliver in the clutch was on display June 1 against the New York Mets. He entered the game in the eighth inning. Three innings later, he hit a walk-off RBI single to win it for the Diamondbacks.
Locastro continued to play well in July. He had a five-game hitting streak earlier in the month. The highlight came on July 31. That's when the Auburn native started in right field against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Dozens of family members and friends traveled to the Bronx for the game.
Two weeks later, Locastro returned to Triple-A. Injuries affected the Diamondbacks' starting rotation, so the move was necessary to bring up another arm or two. He was called up again by the Diamondbacks 10 days later. In his second game back, he had two hits and scored a run in Arizona's win over Milwaukee.
For most of September, Locastro was used in backup roles. He either entered the game as a defensive replacement, pinch-hit or was a pinch-runner. After injuries to key players in the final week of the season, Locastro started for the Diamondbacks.
Locastro had two hits and a run scored against the St. Louis Cardinals Sept. 25. Two days later, he had another two-hit performance against the San Diego Padres.
He capped of the season on a high note. In the ninth inning of the final game against the Padres, Locastro hit a walk-off RBI infield single to win it for the Diamondbacks.
Locastro finished the 2019 season with a .250 batting average and .357 on-base percentage in 91 major league games. He had one home run, two triples, 12 doubles, 38 runs scored, 17 runs batted in and 17 stolen bases.
• Locastro's perfect stolen base record remains intact. He was 17-for-17 in 2019 and has 22 consecutive stolen bases without being caught to start his career. The major league record is 27 by Hall of Famer Tim Raines.
• According to one metric, Locastro is the fastest player in Major League Baseball. His sprint speed, which MLB's Statcast measures as "feet per second in a player's fastest one-second window," was 30.8 feet per second.
• Locastro had three walk-off hits (June 1 against the Mets, June 23 against the Giants and Sept. 29 against the Padres) in 2019.
• The Auburn native hit his first major league home run against the Yankees July 31.
• Locastro committed one error in 69 games as an outfielder. He had a .991 fielding percentage, recorded 104 putouts and had one outfield assist.
