'Inexperience' costs Auburn boys basketball in loss to Fulton

AUBURN — While lack of of a proper acclimation period due to COVID-19 will impact all teams, it will likely be a bigger impediment for teams already lacking experience and chemistry.
That was the case for Auburn boys basketball on Tuesday against Fulton.
The Maroons, who led for the entire first half, could not finish in the second half in a 54-47 home loss to the Red Raiders.
Head coach Jim Marsh pointed to his team's relative youth for mistakes late in the game. Maybe impatience played a role too — the game was delayed an hour because Fulton's bus broke down en route to Auburn.
"We're very young. It's a situation where you like to practice all these things and you normally three weeks of practice before your first game," Auburn coach Jim Marsh said. "We didn't have any of that. Credit to Fulton, they had to sit out there for awhile and they did a good job at the end of the game.
"They have four starters returning from last year and we only have two. That was kinda the difference at the end of the game."
Auburn looked well in control midway through the second quarter, until do-it-all senior Troy Churney (15 points, nine rebounds) was tabbed with his third foul, forcing him to retreat to the bench. The Maroons led by five when Churney departed, and while Auburn didn't relinquish that lead in his absence, the feeling of control fizzled.
A 3-pointer by Fulton gave the Red Raiders their first lead only 20 seconds into the second half. That advantage increased to as much as seven in the third quarter.
"We've gotta get more guys ready to play. We want to be aggressive on defense. It hurt us in the paint a little bit when Troy went out," Marsh said. "Some other guys have to step up."
Auburn answered with DeSean Strachan's best stretch of the game. The sophomore, whose play all over the floor resembles the Tasmanian Devil, scored seven straight to tie it.
By the end of the third quarter, the Maroons had regained the lead by one.
A more veteran team might've squashed their opponent's hope at a comeback, but Auburn was unable to capitalize on this newfound momentum. Fulton again took the lead, and despite a four-point sequence from Kevin Dolan (six points) in the final minutes, the Maroons were unable to claw back into it.
It didn't help that Auburn was held to one successful 3-pointer the entire night. Much of the Maroons' offense came in the half court and from the free-throw line, which made the hillside of a potential comeback steeper in the end.
"We didn't hit many," Marsh said. "I think we can do a good job with that. I think we can be streaky. Kevin Dolan is very capable of making 3s. Troy can hit 3s on occasion. I think we can make them.
"Our problem is we don't really have much of an inside game aside from Troy. If a team is a little bigger than us, a little stronger than us, at the end of the game we don't have quite as much zip. We're probably not in as good of shape as I'd like us to be with COVID, and that hurts."
Auburn (1-1) returns to action Thursday at home against East Syracuse Minoa.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.