'Inexperience' costs Auburn boys basketball in loss to Fulton

A 3-pointer by Fulton gave the Red Raiders their first lead only 20 seconds into the second half. That advantage increased to as much as seven in the third quarter.

"We've gotta get more guys ready to play. We want to be aggressive on defense. It hurt us in the paint a little bit when Troy went out," Marsh said. "Some other guys have to step up."

Auburn answered with DeSean Strachan's best stretch of the game. The sophomore, whose play all over the floor resembles the Tasmanian Devil, scored seven straight to tie it.

By the end of the third quarter, the Maroons had regained the lead by one.

A more veteran team might've squashed their opponent's hope at a comeback, but Auburn was unable to capitalize on this newfound momentum. Fulton again took the lead, and despite a four-point sequence from Kevin Dolan (six points) in the final minutes, the Maroons were unable to claw back into it.

It didn't help that Auburn was held to one successful 3-pointer the entire night. Much of the Maroons' offense came in the half court and from the free-throw line, which made the hillside of a potential comeback steeper in the end.