'It's a childhood dream': Former Auburn Maroon Nasir Smith declares for NFL draft

As Nasir Smith prepares for the next stage of his football career, his hometown remains front of mind.

Smith, a 2017 graduate of Auburn High and current running back for Central Connecticut State University, announced earlier this month his intent to enter the NFL draft.

Prior to his collegiate career, Smith starred for the Maroons and head coach Dave Moskov, posting over 1,800 yards and 22 touchdowns during his senior season in fall 2016.

Smith spent two seasons at Alfred University before transferring to Central Connecticut, a Division I FCS program that competes in the North East Conference.

This season, Smith ran for 1,219 yards to capture the NEC rushing title. For his efforts, he was named first team All-NEC and an All-New England honoree.

Smith hopes those numbers, and his performance during the ensuing draft process, will warrant his selection next April.

"It's been a childhood dream. For me to be able to say I'm taking this opportunity to declare for the NFL draft, it's always been something I looked forward to once I really started to lock in with football and understand what I wanted to accomplish," Smith said in an interview with The Citizen earlier this week.

"I had a good year and felt I put myself in that position to be able to get looks from NFL teams or any pro teams. After our season ended, I talked to a few people and that's when I said I was ready to do this and ready to chase my dream."

The process for any pro prospect preparing for the NFL draft, whether it be potential first-round picks from Power Five conferences or players from Division I-AA like Smith, is an arduous one.

About 300 of college's top NFL prospects will be invited to the draft combine, which takes place in late February in Indianapolis, and many take part in pro days at their schools as a last chance to impress pro scouts.

Smith does not anticipate being invited to the combine. Instead, he will partake in the Dream Bowl, a showcase game for top FCS, Division II and Division III players, at Lobo Stadium in Little Elm, Texas in January.

The game includes a long list of alumni that reached the NFL, or played in other professional leagues like the Indoor Football League and XFL.

"Right now I'm training for that, and after that I'll train until I have a pro day," Smith said. "Right now I'm just controlling what I can control, which is training and putting in the work and getting my name out there. This is an opportunity to showcase my talents in front of more scouts so they can see how I go about things on the field."

While the odds may be long, FCS players have a growing presence in the NFL. According to the NCAA, 123 former FCS players earned spots on initial 53-man rosters to begin the 2022 season. Smith pointed to former CCSU teammate Tyshaun James (an Atlanta Falcons camp invitee this summer) and reigning Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp, who spent his collegiate career at FCS program Eastern Washington, as inspiration.

If Smith achieves his goal, he'll become the fourth player from Auburn High to reach the NFL and first in over 40 years. Via pro-football-reference.com, former Auburn quarterback Buddy Hardeman was the last to reach the NFL, having spent two seasons with Washington from 1979 to 1980.

Among many paying close attention is Smith's former coach. In a text message, Moskov called Smith "one of the best running backs to ever come out of the Auburn program."

"His strong work ethic and dedication to football also made him one of the best in Central Connecticut history as well as the North East Conference this season," Moskov said. "He also continues to give back to football in his community. We hope nothing but the best for Nasir as he dedicates himself to his goal of making it to the NFL."

Since graduating from Auburn High, Smith has remained entrenched in the community. In 2021, he hosted the first Nas Smith Football Camp and Field Day, which he taught local youth players the basics of offensive and defensive football.

While he pursues his own dream, Smith hopes he can provide inspiration for those players to follow in his footsteps.

"Football is my dream and my goal, but everything I'm doing is motivated by the kids ... kids that look up to me, my siblings, even people that are older than me and look up to me," Smith said. "If I'm in the position to give back, I try to do it as much as I can because you never know what you can change by doing it.

"It's not just about me, it's about the community and putting Auburn and the 315 on the map. Everywhere I go I make sure people know where I'm from. I'm proud to be where I'm from because it made me who I am."

Gallery: Former Auburn football player Nasir Smith through the years