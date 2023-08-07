For the fifth time, Jack Weinerth is the Cayuga County Men’s District Golf Tournament champion.

Weinerth shot a 69 on Sunday at Dutch Hollow Country Club for a two-day total of 141, edging reigning champion Carter Mizro (142) by one stroke.

His championship performance included a one-under 34 on the front nine.

This is the second time in three years Weinerth captured the county title. He also won in 2021, 2019, 2015 and 2011.

The tournament opened on Saturday at Highland Park Golf Club, as Weinerth opened a two-stroke lead over Mizro with a 74. While Mizro closed the gap on Sunday, which included a two-under 33 on the back nine, Weinerth was able to hang on to the lead.

Tyler Weslowski (144), Nick Wilson (147), Ross Burgmaster (152), Paul Harvey (153), Brian Jackson (154) and Jack Burgmaster (161) rounded out the championship flight.

Weinerth, Mizro, Weslowski and Wilson were the lone golfers to shoot under par on Sunday.

Brian Hoey (151) was first in the first flight group, Dan Entemann (156) topped the second flight, and Chris Gray (164) led the third flight.

Fred Zimmer was the victor in the senior division, scoring a 155 across two days. That was four strokes better than runner-up Tom Hoey Sr., who scored a 159.

Gallery: Dutch Hollow hosts final round of Cayuga County Men's District Golf Tournament